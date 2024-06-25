House of the Dragon: Who is Benjicot Blackwood?

Here’s everything you need to know about Benjicot Blackwood, the young fighter who may very well appear in House of Dragon.

Another day, another new character in House of the Dragon Season 2. Or is it? Everyone’s keeping their eyes peeled for upcoming characters who made their mark in the Dance of the Dragons, and one such figure is Benjicot Blackwood.

The Targaryen Civil War is in full swing. Dragons are flying, Blood and Cheese are taking heads, and everyone’s trying to rally the rest of the Seven Kingdoms to their cause. Benjicot becomes a notable ally for one side of the Targaryen family, but just who is he, exactly?

Here’s everything you need to know about Benjicot, his gruesome nickname, and whether he’s shown up in House of the Dragons yet. Warning: potential spoilers for House of the Dragon ahead!

Benjicot Blackwood in the books

Benjicot Blackwood (otherwise known as “Bloody Ben”), was Lord of Raventree Hall and Head of House Blackwood in Dance of the Dragons.

His tenure as Lord took place during King Aegon Targaryen III‘s reign. He was known for being rather shy day-to-day but took on a fierce persona in battle.

Benjicot became head of House Blackwood when he was only eleven years old, after his father Samwell Blackwood died in the Battle of the Burning Mill.

Benjicot stood for Team Black, supporting Rhaenyra Targaryen‘s claim to the Iron Throne. As such, he ended up fighting in the Battle by the Lakeshore during Dance of the Dragons.

His soldiers from the Riverlands defeated the Westerman army during the battle, but upon seeing all the dead bodies, Benjicot wept.

He and his men continued to fight into the Battle of the Kingsroad in 131 AC, which is where he earned his nickname (“Bloody Ben”) after his rivermen defeated the Green Knights. Together he, his liege Kermit Tully and Oscar Tully were known as “the Lads”, and received acclaim when they reached King’s Landing.

Benjicot would go on to have a long life, though he took no wife and had no children.

Is Benjicot Blackwood in House of the Dragon?

Benjicot Blackwood hasn’t appeared in House of the Dragon yet, but fans think he’s going to show up in Season 2.

Benjicot was born in 118 AC, meaning he’s only 11 years old when Aegon II takes the throne and his father Samwell is killed.

Samwell Blackwood, however, does appear in House of the Dragon Season 1. He makes a play for Rhaenyra’s hand among multiple other suitors, though he’s mocked and teased for his attempt. Although he doesn’t marry her, he and his house still side with her during the Targaryen Civil War.

During the scene, House Blackwood’s feud with House Bracken is made clear, hinting towards their eventual battle in Battle of the Burning Mill.

House of the Dragon viewers think they might be seeing Benjicot Blackwood in Season 2 Episode 3, since a figure seen in the episode trailer bears a striking resemblance to how he’s described.

Though, based on his age, this would more likely be Samwell Blackwood, and this could be a preview of Burning Mill.

However, since Benjicot does continue to fight for Team Black, it’s perfectly possible he’ll show up in later seasons and prove exactly why he’s called Bloody Ben.

