Hound’s Hill is a bleak new Netflix thriller you can binge in one day

If you’re looking for something to binge on Netflix after Squid Game Season 2, look no further: Hound’s Hill has just dropped, and it only has five episodes.

2025 is a big year for Netflix. Some of its biggest shows are set to arrive, including Sakamoto Days, The Night Agent Season 2, Cobra Kai Season 6’s final episodes, Stranger Things Season 5, and Wednesday Season 2.

It capped off 2024 with the second season of Squid Game, the long-awaited follow-up to its biggest show of all time. It also kicked off the year with Missing You, the next series in Harlan Coben’s long line of binge-able mysteries.

Next week, all eyes should be on Severance Season 2. Until then, Netflix has a new series to keep you occupied: Hound’s Hill.

What is Hound’s Hill about?

Based on Jakub Żulczyk’s 2017 novel, Hound’s Hill follows Mikolaj, a successful true crime author who made a name for himself with a book heavily inspired by his girlfriend’s murder. When he returns to his hometown of Zybork with his wife, the locals (including his father) aren’t too happy about being the subject of his work.

Netflix’s official synopsis also reads: “A successful and renowned novelist – haunted by trauma and a mysterious blackmailer – returns to his hometown to reckon with his unresolved past.”

That’s an interesting set-up for a series, but the plot thickens quickly: when Mikolaj and his wife try to leave, they come across something… rather gruesome, and that’s before we get to his efforts to reconcile with his dad, who’s now a community activist.

Each of the five episodes is just over an hour long – light work, if you’re a regular binge-watcher.

Who’s in the Hound’s Hill cast?

Netflix

Mateusz Kościukiewicz, who you may remember from Netflix’s 1983, plays Mikolaj in Hound’s Hill.

He stars alongside Jaśmina Polak (Dead End) as his wife Justyna and Robert Wieckiewicz (Clergy) as his dad Tomek. The cast also includes Rafael Stachowiak (The Teachers’ Lounge), Kamila Urzedowska (M for Love), Wojciech Zielinski (Colors of Evil: Red), and Andrzej Konopka (Signs).

Is it worth watching?

Hound’s Hill doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but it has received mixed reviews since its release on Netflix.

Ready Steady Cut warned that it can be “offputtingly dense in its early stretches, but there’s a worthwhile mystery to be unraveled here if you stick with it.”

It got the thumbs-up from Heaven of Horror, who wrote: “If you enjoy thriller series that deal with crime and mystery in very dark ways, then Hound’s Hill is a great choice.”

