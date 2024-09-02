Over 250 horror movies are dropping on streaming in September before Halloween 2024

Halloween 2024 is just one month away, but if you can’t wait to binge horror movies morning, noon, and night, the genre is getting a big boost across streaming in September.

Days are slipping into the cool depths of night earlier and earlier. Leaves, dangling by their last branch, are already browning and gliding to damp pavements and muddy fields. Somewhere, someone has already started watching Gilmore Girls again.

Fall is upon us, and it’s the most wonderful time of year for one group of movie lovers: horror fans.

And, we have good news: some of the best horror movies of all time are coming to streaming this month (many of them are already available), so whether it’s Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Shudder, or another platform, we’ve got you covered. Be afraid, be very afraid…

Shudder

Wildcard Distribution Oddity has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score.

September 1

Salem’s Lot

Candyman (1992)

The Funhouse

The People Under the Stairs

Shocker

September 6

The Demon Disorder

September 7

All You Need is Death

September 9

Popcorn

Blue Sunshine

The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue

September 13 (Friday the 13th!)

In a Violent Nature

September 23

Eight Eyes

September 27

Oddity

Peacock

Sony Pictures

September 1

30 Days Of Night

Amityville 3-D

The Amityville Harvest

Amityville Moon

The Amityville Uprising

Bride Of Frankenstein

Candyman (1992)

Child’s Play (1988)

Curse Of The Werewolf

Dawn Of The Dead

Dead Silence

The Devil’s Backbone

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist

Dracula (1979)

Dracula’s Daughter

Exorcist: The Beginning

Frankenstein (1931)

The Evil Of Frankenstein

Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman

Son Of Frankenstein

The Forever Purge

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Get Out

The Grudge (2004)

Universal Pictures The 2018 Halloween reboot is available to stream now.

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch

Halloween (2018)

Halloween Kills

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2U

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

The Invisible Woman

It Came From Outer Space

Land Of The Dead

The Last Exorcism

Leatherface

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

The Mummy (2017)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy’s Curse

The Mummy’s Ghost

The Mummy’s Hand

The Mummy’s Tomb

The Mummy (1999)

Lionsgate The first seven Saw movies are streaming now.

Night Monster

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Night Of The Living Dead 3D

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection

The People Under The Stairs

Phantom Of The Opera (1943)

Phantom Of The Opera (1962)

Prince Of Darkness

The Raven (1935)

Saw 1-7

The Scorpion King

The Serpent And The Rainbow

Shaun Of The Dead

Shocker

The Skeleton Key

Slither

Split

Studio 666

Tales From The Hood

Texas Chainsaw 3d

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

They Live

The Thing

Tremors

Us

Videodrome

Village Of The Damned

Warm Bodies

Werewolf Of London

Prime Video

Universal Pictures Drag Me to Hell is one of the best horror movies of the 2000s.

September 1

Army Of Darkness

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Brides Of Dracula

Bubba Ho-Tep

Cape Fear (1962)

Child’s Play (2019)

Constantine

Devil

Drag Me To Hell

The First Purge

Ghost Story

The Little Girl Who Lives Down

The Lane

The Invisible Man (1933)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Lifeforce

The Mummy (1932)

Nerve

Night Creatures

Red Eye

Sinister 2

Son Of Dracula (1943)

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Stigmata

The Texas Chainsaw

Massacre II (1986)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Wolfman (2010)

Netflix

Universal Pictures Jaws is on Netflix now.

September 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Paramount Plus

Paramount Pictures Cloverfield is on Paramount Plus now.

September 1

Annabelle: Creation

Annihilation

Below

Body Cam

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Carriers

Cloverfield

Clue

The Crow: City Of Angels

The Curse Of La Llorona

Cursed

The Devil Inside

Doctor Sleep

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

The Gift

Halloween VI The Curse Of Michael Myers

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

The Haunting

Radius It Follows is available to stream now.

It Follows

King Kong (1976)

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Loved Ones

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

My Bloody Valentine

Overlord

Phantoms

Prophecy

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Reckoning

The Relic

The Ruins

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Spontaneous Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

The Uninvited

The Woman In Black

Tubi

20th Century Studios Jennifer’s Body will be available on Tubi later in September.

September 1

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Devil

Eat Locals

Fear

Village of The Damned

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

September 15

Jennifer’s Body

Max

A24 I Saw the TV Glow is one of the best movies of 2024.

September 1

Anaconda

The Batman Vs. Dracula

Climax

The Exorcist

The Final Destination

High-rise

Pulse (2005)

The Shining (1980)

Trick ‘r Treat

Troll Hunter (2011)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Uzumaki

September 20

I Saw the TV Glow

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Arrow

Toei The remake of The Threat is coming to streaming.

September 6

The Threat (1966)

September 13

Only Yourself to Blame

Nosepicker

Viola VS. The Vampire King

Connie

September 20

Acción Mutante

Count Dracula

September 27

Vampire Clay

Hulu

Sony Pictures Deliver Us From Evil is an underrated horror movie.

September 1

Deliver Us From Evil

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Jennifer’s Body

The Roommate

Straw Dogs (2011)

Us

September 30

Poltergeist (2015)

Pluto TV

Miramax The original (and best) Crow movie is on streaming now.

September 1

Bats

Clue

The Crow (1994)

Disturbia

The Lazarus Effect

Pet

The Ring

The Ring 2

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Secret Window

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Screambox

Screambox hasn’t confirmed exactly which date its new titles will arrive on the streaming service, so just keep an eye out for them.

VMI

13 Tracks To Frighten Agatha Black

AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead

Artifacts Of Fear

Best Worst Movie

Burial Ground Massacre

Creeping Death

Damon’s Revenge

Dark Tales From Channel X

Everybody Gets Stabbed

Ghost Finders

A Guidebook To Killing Your Ex

Home Is Where I Lay

House Of Dolls

Killing Ariel

Lacuna

Linnea Quigley’s Paranormal Truth

The Living And The Dead

Night Of The Insolent Vermin

Paranormal Files

Resurrection County

Spine Chillers

The Dark Room

If horror movies aren’t your thing… well, I’m surprised you’ve gotten this far. As a reward, check out our lists of the best action movies and best superhero movies, as well as new movies to watch this month.