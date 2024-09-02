Over 250 horror movies are dropping on streaming in September before Halloween 2024

Over 250 horror movies are dropping on streaming in September before Halloween 2024IFC Films/A24
Halloween 2024 is just one month away, but if you can’t wait to binge horror movies morning, noon, and night, the genre is getting a big boost across streaming in September.
Days are slipping into the cool depths of night earlier and earlier. Leaves, dangling by their last branch, are already browning and gliding to damp pavements and muddy fields. Somewhere, someone has already started watching Gilmore Girls again.
Fall is upon us, and it’s the most wonderful time of year for one group of movie lovers: horror fans.
And, we have good news: some of the best horror movies of all time are coming to streaming this month (many of them are already available), so whether it’s Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Shudder, or another platform, we’ve got you covered. Be afraid, be very afraid…
Shudder
September 1
- Salem’s Lot
- Candyman (1992)
- The Funhouse
- The People Under the Stairs
- Shocker
September 6
- The Demon Disorder
September 7
- All You Need is Death
September 9
- Popcorn
- Blue Sunshine
- The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue
September 13 (Friday the 13th!)
- In a Violent Nature
September 23
- Eight Eyes
September 27
- Oddity
Peacock
September 1
- 30 Days Of Night
- Amityville 3-D
- The Amityville Harvest
- Amityville Moon
- The Amityville Uprising
- Bride Of Frankenstein
- Candyman (1992)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Curse Of The Werewolf
- Dawn Of The Dead
- Dead Silence
- The Devil’s Backbone
- Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
- Dracula (1979)
- Dracula’s Daughter
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- Frankenstein (1931)
- The Evil Of Frankenstein
- Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
- Son Of Frankenstein
- The Forever Purge
- The Frighteners
- The Funhouse
- Get Out
- The Grudge (2004)
- Halloween II
- Halloween III: Season Of The Witch
- Halloween (2018)
- Halloween Kills
- Happy Death Day
- Happy Death Day 2U
- Hollow Man
- Hollow Man 2
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- The Invisible Man Returns
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge
- The Invisible Woman
- It Came From Outer Space
- Land Of The Dead
- The Last Exorcism
- Leatherface
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun II
- The Mummy (2017)
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy’s Curse
- The Mummy’s Ghost
- The Mummy’s Hand
- The Mummy’s Tomb
- The Mummy (1999)
- Night Monster
- Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
- Night Of The Living Dead 3D
- Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection
- The People Under The Stairs
- Phantom Of The Opera (1943)
- Phantom Of The Opera (1962)
- Prince Of Darkness
- The Raven (1935)
- Saw 1-7
- The Scorpion King
- The Serpent And The Rainbow
- Shaun Of The Dead
- Shocker
- The Skeleton Key
- Slither
- Split
- Studio 666
- Tales From The Hood
- Texas Chainsaw 3d
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
- They Live
- The Thing
- Tremors
- Us
- Videodrome
- Village Of The Damned
- Warm Bodies
- Werewolf Of London
Prime Video
September 1
- Army Of Darkness
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Brides Of Dracula
- Bubba Ho-Tep
- Cape Fear (1962)
- Child’s Play (2019)
- Constantine
- Devil
- Drag Me To Hell
- The First Purge
- Ghost Story
- The Little Girl Who Lives Down
- The Lane
- The Invisible Man (1933)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space
- Lifeforce
- The Mummy (1932)
- Nerve
- Night Creatures
- Red Eye
- Sinister 2
- Son Of Dracula (1943)
- Species
- Species II
- Species III
- Species: The Awakening
- Stigmata
- The Texas Chainsaw
- Massacre II (1986)
- The Vampire Lovers (1970)
- The Wolf Man (1941)
- The Wolfman (2010)
Netflix
September 1
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
Paramount Plus
September 1
- Annabelle: Creation
- Annihilation
- Below
- Body Cam
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- Carriers
- Cloverfield
- Clue
- The Crow: City Of Angels
- The Curse Of La Llorona
- Cursed
- The Devil Inside
- Doctor Sleep
- From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
- From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
- The Gift
- Halloween VI The Curse Of Michael Myers
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- Halloween VIII: Resurrection
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- The Haunting
- It Follows
- King Kong (1976)
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Loved Ones
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- Mother!
- My Bloody Valentine
- Overlord
- Phantoms
- Prophecy
- The Prophecy II
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- The Prophecy: Uprising
- The Prophecy: Forsaken
- The Reckoning
- The Relic
- The Ruins
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- Spontaneous Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
- The Uninvited
- The Woman In Black
Tubi
September 1
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- Devil
- Eat Locals
- Fear
- Village of The Damned
- A Fantastic Fear of Everything
September 15
- Jennifer’s Body
Max
September 1
- Anaconda
- The Batman Vs. Dracula
- Climax
- The Exorcist
- The Final Destination
- High-rise
- Pulse (2005)
- The Shining (1980)
- Trick ‘r Treat
- Troll Hunter (2011)
- Vampires Suck (2010)
- Uzumaki
September 20
- I Saw the TV Glow
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
Arrow
September 6
- The Threat (1966)
September 13
- Only Yourself to Blame
- Nosepicker
- Viola VS. The Vampire King
- Connie
September 20
- Acción Mutante
- Count Dracula
September 27
- Vampire Clay
Hulu
September 1
- Deliver Us From Evil
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jennifer’s Body
- The Roommate
- Straw Dogs (2011)
- Us
September 30
- Poltergeist (2015)
Pluto TV
September 1
- Bats
- Clue
- The Crow (1994)
- Disturbia
- The Lazarus Effect
- Pet
- The Ring
- The Ring 2
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- Secret Window
- Sleepwalkers (1992)
Screambox
Screambox hasn’t confirmed exactly which date its new titles will arrive on the streaming service, so just keep an eye out for them.
- 13 Tracks To Frighten Agatha Black
- AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead
- Artifacts Of Fear
- Best Worst Movie
- Burial Ground Massacre
- Creeping Death
- Damon’s Revenge
- Dark Tales From Channel X
- Everybody Gets Stabbed
- Ghost Finders
- A Guidebook To Killing Your Ex
- Home Is Where I Lay
- House Of Dolls
- Killing Ariel
- Lacuna
- Linnea Quigley’s Paranormal Truth
- The Living And The Dead
- Night Of The Insolent Vermin
- Paranormal Files
- Resurrection County
- Spine Chillers
- The Dark Room
If horror movies aren’t your thing… well, I’m surprised you’ve gotten this far. As a reward, check out our lists of the best action movies and best superhero movies, as well as new movies to watch this month.