Over 250 horror movies are dropping on streaming in September before Halloween 2024

Cameron Frew
Images from In a Violent Nature and I Saw the TV GlowIFC Films/A24

Halloween 2024 is just one month away, but if you can’t wait to binge horror movies morning, noon, and night, the genre is getting a big boost across streaming in September.

Days are slipping into the cool depths of night earlier and earlier. Leaves, dangling by their last branch, are already browning and gliding to damp pavements and muddy fields. Somewhere, someone has already started watching Gilmore Girls again.

Fall is upon us, and it’s the most wonderful time of year for one group of movie lovers: horror fans.

And, we have good news: some of the best horror movies of all time are coming to streaming this month (many of them are already available), so whether it’s Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Shudder, or another platform, we’ve got you covered. Be afraid, be very afraid…

Shudder

An image of OddityWildcard Distribution
Oddity has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score.

September 1

  • Salem’s Lot
  • Candyman (1992)
  • The Funhouse
  • The People Under the Stairs
  • Shocker

September 6

  • The Demon Disorder

September 7

  • All You Need is Death

September 9

  • Popcorn
  • Blue Sunshine
  • The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue

September 13 (Friday the 13th!)

  • In a Violent Nature

September 23

  • Eight Eyes

September 27

  • Oddity

Peacock

A vampire from 30 Days of NightSony Pictures

September 1

  • 30 Days Of Night
  • Amityville 3-D
  • The Amityville Harvest
  • Amityville Moon
  • The Amityville Uprising
  • Bride Of Frankenstein
  • Candyman (1992)
  • Child’s Play (1988)
  • Curse Of The Werewolf
  • Dawn Of The Dead
  • Dead Silence
  • The Devil’s Backbone
  • Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
  • Dracula (1979)
  • Dracula’s Daughter
  • Exorcist: The Beginning
  • Frankenstein (1931)
  • The Evil Of Frankenstein
  • Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
  • Son Of Frankenstein
  • The Forever Purge
  • The Frighteners
  • The Funhouse
  • Get Out
  • The Grudge (2004)
Michael Myers in Halloween 2018Universal Pictures
The 2018 Halloween reboot is available to stream now.
  • Halloween II
  • Halloween III: Season Of The Witch
  • Halloween (2018)
  • Halloween Kills
  • Happy Death Day
  • Happy Death Day 2U
  • Hollow Man
  • Hollow Man 2
  • Hotel Transylvania
  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • Insidious
  • Insidious: Chapter 2
  • The Invisible Man Returns
  • The Invisible Man’s Revenge
  • The Invisible Woman
  • It Came From Outer Space
  • Land Of The Dead
  • The Last Exorcism
  • Leatherface
  • Leprechaun
  • Leprechaun II
  • The Mummy (2017)
  • The Mummy Returns
  • The Mummy’s Curse
  • The Mummy’s Ghost
  • The Mummy’s Hand
  • The Mummy’s Tomb
  • The Mummy (1999)
Billy the puppet from SawLionsgate
The first seven Saw movies are streaming now.
  • Night Monster
  • Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
  • Night Of The Living Dead 3D
  • Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection
  • The People Under The Stairs
  • Phantom Of The Opera (1943)
  • Phantom Of The Opera (1962)
  • Prince Of Darkness
  • The Raven (1935)
  • Saw 1-7
  • The Scorpion King
  • The Serpent And The Rainbow
  • Shaun Of The Dead
  • Shocker
  • The Skeleton Key
  • Slither
  • Split
  • Studio 666
  • Tales From The Hood
  • Texas Chainsaw 3d
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
  • They Live
  • The Thing
  • Tremors
  • Us
  • Videodrome
  • Village Of The Damned
  • Warm Bodies
  • Werewolf Of London

Prime Video

The poster for Drag Me to HellUniversal Pictures
Drag Me to Hell is one of the best horror movies of the 2000s.

September 1

  • Army Of Darkness
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Brides Of Dracula
  • Bubba Ho-Tep
  • Cape Fear (1962)
  • Child’s Play (2019)
  • Constantine
  • Devil
  • Drag Me To Hell
  • The First Purge
  • Ghost Story
  • The Little Girl Who Lives Down
  • The Lane
  • The Invisible Man (1933)
  • Killer Klowns From Outer Space
  • Lifeforce
  • The Mummy (1932)
  • Nerve
  • Night Creatures
  • Red Eye
  • Sinister 2
  • Son Of Dracula (1943)
  • Species
  • Species II
  • Species III
  • Species: The Awakening
  • Stigmata
  • The Texas Chainsaw
  • Massacre II (1986)
  • The Vampire Lovers (1970)
  • The Wolf Man (1941)
  • The Wolfman (2010)

Netflix

A still from the opening sequence of JawsUniversal Pictures
Jaws is on Netflix now.

September 1

  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3

Paramount Plus

an image of the Cloverfield posterParamount Pictures
Cloverfield is on Paramount Plus now.

September 1

  • Annabelle: Creation
  • Annihilation
  • Below
  • Body Cam
  • Buffy The Vampire Slayer
  • Carriers
  • Cloverfield
  • Clue
  • The Crow: City Of Angels
  • The Curse Of La Llorona
  • Cursed
  • The Devil Inside
  • Doctor Sleep
  • From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
  • From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
  • The Gift
  • Halloween VI The Curse Of Michael Myers
  • Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
  • Halloween VIII: Resurrection
  • Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
  • The Haunting
Maika Monroe tied to a chair in It Follows.Radius
It Follows is available to stream now.
  • It Follows
  • King Kong (1976)
  • The Last Exorcism Part II
  • The Loved Ones
  • Mimic
  • Mimic 2
  • Mimic 3: Sentinel
  • Mother!
  • My Bloody Valentine
  • Overlord
  • Phantoms
  • Prophecy
  • The Prophecy II
  • The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
  • The Prophecy: Uprising
  • The Prophecy: Forsaken
  • The Reckoning
  • The Relic
  • The Ruins
  • Scary Movie
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Spontaneous Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
  • The Uninvited
  • The Woman In Black

Tubi

megan-fox-in-jennifers-body20th Century Studios
Jennifer’s Body will be available on Tubi later in September.

September 1

  • Resident Evil: Afterlife
  • Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
  • Devil
  • Eat Locals
  • Fear
  • Village of The Damned
  • A Fantastic Fear of Everything

September 15

  • Jennifer’s Body

Max

justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine in I Saw the TV GlowA24
I Saw the TV Glow is one of the best movies of 2024.

September 1

  • Anaconda
  • The Batman Vs. Dracula
  • Climax
  • The Exorcist
  • The Final Destination
  • High-rise
  • Pulse (2005)
  • The Shining (1980)
  • Trick ‘r Treat
  • Troll Hunter (2011)
  • Vampires Suck (2010)
  • Uzumaki

September 20

  • I Saw the TV Glow
  • Bodies Bodies Bodies

Arrow

An image from The ThreatToei
The remake of The Threat is coming to streaming.

September 6

  • The Threat (1966)

September 13

  • Only Yourself to Blame
  • Nosepicker
  • Viola VS. The Vampire King
  • Connie

September 20

  • Acción Mutante
  • Count Dracula

September 27

  • Vampire Clay

Hulu

The cast of Deliver Us From EvilSony Pictures
Deliver Us From Evil is an underrated horror movie.

September 1

  • Deliver Us From Evil
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Jennifer’s Body
  • The Roommate
  • Straw Dogs (2011)
  • Us

September 30

  • Poltergeist (2015)

Pluto TV

Brandon Lee in The CrowMiramax
The original (and best) Crow movie is on streaming now.

September 1

  • Bats
  • Clue
  • The Crow (1994)
  • Disturbia
  • The Lazarus Effect
  • Pet
  • The Ring
  • The Ring 2
  • Scary Movie
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Secret Window
  • Sleepwalkers (1992)

Screambox

Screambox hasn’t confirmed exactly which date its new titles will arrive on the streaming service, so just keep an eye out for them.

An image from House of DollsVMI
  • 13 Tracks To Frighten Agatha Black
  • AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead
  • Artifacts Of Fear
  • Best Worst Movie
  • Burial Ground Massacre
  • Creeping Death
  • Damon’s Revenge
  • Dark Tales From Channel X
  • Everybody Gets Stabbed
  • Ghost Finders
  • A Guidebook To Killing Your Ex
  • Home Is Where I Lay
  • House Of Dolls
  • Killing Ariel
  • Lacuna
  • Linnea Quigley’s Paranormal Truth
  • The Living And The Dead
  • Night Of The Insolent Vermin
  • Paranormal Files
  • Resurrection County
  • Spine Chillers
  • The Dark Room

