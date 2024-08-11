“Absolutely brutal” horror movie that traumatizes parents is available to stream now

Parents are sharing the most disturbing horror movie they’ve ever seen, and their pick is actually the perfect film to stream now, as a remake is on the way.

Generally speaking, if a parent admonishes a horror movie for being “too disturbing”, then that’s usually a sign of a pretty good time. In this case, Speak No Evil is taking the crown for many sleepless mothers and fathers.

The Danish movie, released in 2022, is a psychological horror that hinges on everyone’s worst nightmare of being stuck in a situation with people you thought you knew. That’s truly the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Speak No Evil, as the movie descends into levels of discomfort hard to even imagine.

Right now, it’s available to stream on AMC+ and Shudder. Great news, since a remake starring James McAvoy is coming out this September, adding yet another must-watch 2024 horror movie to everyone’s list. But be warned: if you’re a parent, you won’t be able to sleep a wink after watching.

“Speak No Evil was really disturbing to me as a parent,” one Reddit user wrote of the movie. “I get most people were just frustrated by the actions of the parents in the movie, but the scene in the back of the car with the family is absolutely brutal.”

“My wife never wants to watch horror movies but always wants me to give her a rundown afterwards. I told her no on this one,” another confessed, while a third wrote: “This movie was disturbing due to the terrible parenting decisions.”

“Went into that movie completely blind and watched one night during my parental leave when my kid was like 5 months old and capable of mostly sleeping through the night. It f**ked me up,” said another.

Some viewers are even having to resort to post-Speak No Evil joy-watches to calm the nerves. “That movie traumatized me and my wife so hard, we had to watch that terrible Matilda movie with the really gross fish-eye angles just to not break down,” said one comment.

Speak No Evil follows husband and wife Bjørn and Louise, along with their daughter Agnes, as they go on a getaway trip to visit a couple and their son, who they met on holiday. But when they arrive, it slowly transpires that their new friends, Patrick and Karin, aren’t what they seem.

The 2024 remake stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, and Scoot McNairy, and will arrive in theaters on September 13, 2024.

The 2024 remake stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, and Scoot McNairy, and will arrive in theaters on September 13, 2024.