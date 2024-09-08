Found-footage horror movie viewers want to “erase from memory” is available to stream now

When it comes to horror movies fans wish they could erase from their brain, there’s one found-footage nightmare from 2015 that stands out.

Hell House LLC is making the rounds online, being named as one horror movie fans would very much like to forget – but not for the reason you might think.

The found-footage movie, which came out almost a decade ago, is a supernatural horror framed as a documentary. It takes place during the opening night of a haunted attraction, the evening of a horrific tragedy that kills fifteen attendees and staff.

Examining the fictitious events that lead up-to the night, the “documentary” attempts to uncover what really went wrong. Evidently, it’s stuck with some viewers, who even go so far as to wish they’d never seen it…so they could experience it again.

Shudder

Prompted by the question: “If you were given the power to erase a horror movie from your memory so you could experience it again for the first time, what movie are you choosing to relive?” on Reddit, a major contender turned out to be Hell House LLC.

“YESSSSS one of the best horrors I’ve watched,” said one comment, with another adding: “Yup. One of the best horror movies out there.”

“Phenomenal movie,” said another. “It was my first found footage horror movie and one of the few times I watched a movie alone out of boredom. I could feel my heart thudding in my f**king chest. I had to look up the timings for the jumpscares eventually because the tension was so exhausting.”

At the time of writing, Hell House LLC is available to watch on a variety of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, AMC+, and Shudder.

Though be warned, if you do watch Hell House LLC, there are some disturbingly gory details that await – and some that might make you wish you’d never seen it at all.

