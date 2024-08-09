Horror fans praise “most horrific franchise ever” finally streaming on Netflix

Horrorheads will know something big has been missing from streaming for a long time… but no more. Final Destination – well, not quite all of it – is on Netflix, and fans are beside themselves.

When Final Destination was first released back in 2000, it branded itself as the franchise that would reinvent death. 24 years on, and many horror movie fans still think it’s the “most horrific franchise ever.”

If you ever wanted to do a bumper movie marathon and watch all five installments back to back, you previously needed a physical collection and a very trusty DVD player. Now, bingeing the iconic franchise has got a whole lot easier.

Yes, Final Destination films 1,2,3, and 5 are now streaming on Netflix, meaning that late-night scare session just got a whole lot easier. What’s more, fans are absolutely losing it over the news.

“Final Destination is now on Netflix. The most horrific horror franchise ever,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“They’ve put almost all of the Final Destination films on Netflix, when I tell you I squealed SO loud,” another fan posted.

A third agreed “Final Destination Marathon, sublime. They don’t make films like this anymore… what a time.”

“Netflix added all the final destination movies… my body is ready,” a fourth weighed in.

Of course, there is an obvious question here – what happened to Final Destination 4? The movie isn’t appearing anywhere on the streaming service, nor does Netflix seemingly have any plans to add it… and that could be an issue.

“Not Final Destination 1,2,3 and 5 being on Netflix… girl where is 4,” one fan complained, with another adding “WHY DID NETFLIX JUST SKIP FINAL DESTINATION 4?”

Even just watching the first trailer, it’s not surprising that many consider the films among the best movies of all time… but if you haven’t seen them before, you’re in for a terrifying treat.

The overall premise follows a group of people being forced to disembark a plane, which then explodes. Meaning they seemingly ‘cheated’ death. However, death isn’t having it, coming after the survivors one by one.

What’s even better is the franchise is far from over, with Final Destination 6 slated to come out in 2025 (sadly, we don’t know exactly when yet).

“Final Destination doesn’t get enough credit… it’s been years and certain situations from that movie still f**k me up… I refuse to drive behind any big truck carrying wood on the highway,” a final fan sums up.

