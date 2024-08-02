Horror fans can see Longlegs for free if they meet this “genius” requirement

If you haven’t seen Longlegs yet, this news won’t seem logical… but there’s a “genius” reason why horror fans can now see the Neon movie for free.

Whether you’re big on horror movies or not, there’s one you’ve no doubt heard of as people have been talking about it all year – Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs.

Some might just be shocked that one of the best movies of 2024 has come from the guy in Legally Blonde, but others are still creeped out by the film’s subtle yet scary take on the genre.

The movie is still in theaters across the globe after being released on July 12, and now horror fans can see it for free… if you have a birthday on the 14th of any month.

This might seem like a random requirement, but there’s method to the madness. In the film, we learn that the link between all of Longlegs’ victims is that the families all had a daughter who was born on the 14th of any given month, with the deaths forming an occult triangle pattern on a calendar.

“Genius marketing!” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing, “Marketing team for this movie needs a raise.”

A third weighed in, “Bro I’ve seen this movie twice already, I will 100% go for a third time if I can get in for free lmao.”

However, there is a catch – only a few cinemas worldwide are actually taking part in the offer. US fans can find out if they qualify by buying tickets on ATOM using the code BIRTHDAY14.

If you’re thinking you can get away with a 14th date birthday just to see the Neon movie, think again! IDs will be checked on the door, which is ironically Longlegs level attention to detail.

“Y’all just made it so easy for him to track you down, it is so over,” one fan added, with another mused, “I know a trap when I see one. Nice try Longlegs.”

Nicolas Cage as Longlegs has already been making fans cry, but don’t worry if you think this is a trick to lure you in. The actor told The New Yorker that he has no future plans to play a serial killer again… because he “doesn’t like violence.”

Longlegs is in theaters now. You can find out if the horror movie is based on a true story, if there will be a Longlegs 2, and how much it's made at the box office.