Horrific House of the Dragon Season 2 scene shocks fans but it’s not the one you think

House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally here and while fans had been preparing for a particularly horrifying scene, something unexpected shocked them even more.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 has aired and it kicks the Dance of the Dragons off in spectacular fashion. We catch our first glimpse of a Stark in this Game of Thrones prequel and are introduced to other mysteries.

Of course, the true draw is the penultimate Blood and Cheese scene that the internet has been gearing up for since the first episode’s title was revealed. Stars of the show have been warning that this particular moment in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 is worse than the Red Wedding.

Despite the terrifying scene living up to expectations, fans were even more horrified by another moment in the episode.

The explanation below will contain minor spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1.

The moment in question is actually closely tied to the aforementioned Blood and Cheese scene. Without going into too much detail, one of them commits an atrocity that many fans are arguing is worse than… the other thing.

As the two cutthroats make their way through the Red Keep to perform their bloody business, they have an adorable little dog in tow. After a brief altercation between the two, Cheese delivers a sickeningly hard kick to the innocent canine and House of the Dragon watchers aren’t having any of it.

In one of the many posts on X in which viewers expressed their displeasure with Cheese’s dog-kicking antics, fans were furious with the seeming gratuitousness.

“There was no damn reason for them to add that either, like what did that do for the damn plot?” one user asked. Others had traumatic flashbacks to Game of Thrones as soon as the dog appeared.

“As soon as I saw him bringing it, I was having flashbacks of Sansa’s dire wolf,” another viewer recalled. “This show will kill the dog and I was so stressed.”

The whole incident has actually reduced some sympathy for the Blacks, given that all this happened on Daemon’s orders. One would-be defector announced, “Almost made me switch to team Green.”

Fortunately, the dog did survive the incident but his little whimpers will haunt us for a while.