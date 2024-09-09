Horizon Chapter 2 just surprised everyone with an even longer runtime than the first

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 might not have impressed at the box office, but Kevin Costner is doubling down with Chapter 2.

After a premiere at Venice International Film Festival on September 7, plus some emotional declarations from Costner himself, Horizon Chapter 2 is seemingly picking up some steam.

However, early reviews are quietly dashing the hopes of Western fans, who might’ve had their hearts set on a triumphant turnaround for Costner’s cowboy saga. But despite this, Chapter 2’s runtime just proved that the man himself has no intention of slowing down.

Originally, Chapter 2 was said to have a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes (165 minutes). However, based on the screening description at Venice, plus details released from reviews of the new movie, the runtime is now confirmed to be three hours and ten minutes (190 minutes).

For context, that’s nine minutes longer than Chapter 1’s lengthy runtime. The first installment ran at three hours and one minute – one of the most common criticisms of that particular chapter.

However, audiences and critics were willing to give Costner the benefit of the doubt. After all, Chapter 1 was an introduction to his wide-spanning range of characters and locations, setting up the stakes for the following three movies.

But, with Chapter 2’s runtime confirmed as being longer, it doesn’t bode well for the one thing everyone disliked about the first installment. That said, it stands as a testament to Costner’s determination. He’s going to make Chapter 2, and he’s going to make it as long as he likes.

This new runtime has split supporters, with some backing the decision to expand the saga even further, and others uncertain that the three-plus hours will be worth it in the end.

Warner Bros. Pictures

“Kevin Costner, you mad man! Go for it!,” said one X user. On Reddit, another said: “Loved part one, excited for this.”

However, one user wrote: “I liked the first one enough that I’ll be seeing the second part in theaters, but Costner really needs to tighten up the pacing and focus on what subplots to follow in subsequent sequels.”

“H1 just doesn’t work as a movie, but could’ve worked as three separate episodes. Not to mention these absurd run times are just another example of him shooting himself in the foot. So many barriers to this making money at box office,” said another.

