Horimiya Piece: Everything we know about the new anime

The anime adaptation of the Horimiya series is more than a disappointment for manga fans. However, CloverWorks has announced a new Horimiya anime that might save the series.

Horimiya is a popular shonen manga series that was later adapted into a short anime series. The 122 chapters of the manga were adapted in a mere 13 episodes, resulting in most of the story being skipped entirely. As such, despite the stellar anime, good voice acting, and soundtrack, the series couldn’t live up to fans’ expectations. The rom-com series follows the story of Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura as they struggle to hide their real selves from their classmates.

They chance upon each other’s secrets and gradually start meeting more often. Hori, a popular A-grade student known for her looks and friendly nature, is someone who spends her entire day after school looking after her home and little brother. Since her parents are always busy with work, Hori cannot hang out with her friends like she wants to. On the other hand, Miyamura appears to be a gloomy Otaku who dresses up in a completely different way.

He gets several piercings as a coping mechanism against his isolation in middle school. When the two learn each other’s secrets, they decide to help out with whatever they can. What follows later is a series of hilarious events and the slow but steady relationship between Hori and Miyamura. Here’s what you need to know about the new Horimiya anime.

What will the new Horimiya anime cover?

The anime series misses out on a majority of the manga, ruining the essence of the story. It doesn’t help that fans show their disappointment because of this. Therefore, the new anime adaptation named Hormiya: Piece is expected to cover the unadapted scenes of the series. Characters such as Yuuna Okuyama and Aoi Kitahara weren’t introduced in the anime. Furthermore, the interesting flashbacks and after-story weren’t adapted. Scenes such as these complete the story. Therefore, there is a high chance that the new anime will cover almost the entire story.

Is there a Horimiya Piece release date?

Despite being a self-published manga, the series created lots of buzz on the internet. Hormiya: Piece is set to release in July 2023. The exact date has yet to be announced. Horimiya: Piece is expected to stream on Crunchyroll, the same as it has previously streamed the Horimiya series as well. The anime trailer or teaser will be released shortly before the series’ release date.

The Horimiya anime can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

