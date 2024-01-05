Has Rick Moranis returned for Honey We Did It Again?

Rick Moranis has seemingly returned for Honey We Did It Again, a brand-new sequel series to Honey I Shrunk the Kids on Disney Plus – but is it true?

Directed by Joe Johnston, Honey I Shrunk the Kids first hit cinemas in 1989. The film starred Moranis as Wayne Szalinksi, a struggling inventor hellbent on getting his latest creation to work: a ray machine capable of shrinking and enlarging objects – and, as the title suggests, people.

It became Disney’s highest-grossing movie of all time and held that record for five years, as well as being the launchpad for two sequels: 1992’s Honey I Blew Up the Kid (spoiler, he turns his two-year-old son into a giant) and 1997’s Honey We Shrunk Ourselves, a direct-to-video threequel with most of the characters recast, with the exception of Moranis.

There’s been rumors of a remake for the past five years, but now people seem to believe there’s a Disney Plus series in the works with Moranis and Josh Gad. Is it real?

Is Rick Moranis’ Honey We Did It Again series real?

No, Rick Moranis hasn’t returned for Honey We Did It Again – because it’s completely made up.

Surprise surprise, YODA BBY ABY is once again responsible. The Facebook page shares fake posters every day, whether it’s Rob Zombie’s Steam Boat horror movie or The NeverEnding Story sequel – neither is happening.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

Alongside the poster, the caption reads: “MORANIS IS BACK!!! Get ready for a size-altering adventure in Honey, We Did It Again on Disney+ this June 2024!

“Join the hilarious duo of Rick Moranis and Josh Gad as Wayne Szalinski and his genius son Adam embark on a wild 6-episode journey. From colossal mishaps to pint-sized chaos, this series promises a rollercoaster of laughter as the Szalinskis prove that big or small, family antics are always larger than life!”

While most of YODA BBY ABY’s posters are complete nonsense, this one is particularly sneaky. In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a remake of the original film was in development, but it was later reported that the project would be a “legacy sequel” titled Shrunk, with Josh Gad playing Nick Szalinski.

In 2020, Deadline reported that Moranis had closed a deal to reprise his role in the movie, with Johnston also returning to direct. “The movie centers on Gad’s character, who is the son of Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski, and is aspiring to be a great scientist like his father but accidentally shrinks the kids,” the outlet wrote.

Here’s the thing: Shrunk doesn’t have a release date, and there’s almost no chance that it’s coming out in June 2024.

