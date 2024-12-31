Angel Studios’ new doomsday movie has left audiences feeling “scammed”

Angel Studios’ latest movie, Homestead, is a doomsday drama with an accompanying TV series – but not everyone appreciates the follow-up, with some feeling like they were tricked.

Homestead follows a collection of families striving to survive after a nuclear bomb detonates in California, driving them towards a sprawling homestead in the Rockies. As the situation becomes more dire, they struggle to align their approaches in defending their base.

On the same day the Angel Studios movie premiered on December 20, a follow-up show was released online. In our one-star Homestead review, we wrote: “Homestead might not be enough to pull audiences into a multi-episode series, and yet it also feels incomplete.”

Article continues after ad

Evidently, other viewers have felt the same way, leading some to go so far as to saying they feel “scammed” by the new movie.

Homestead TV show twist angers viewers

The ending of Homestead is something of a cliffhanger. It includes a sizzle reel for what’s to come in the show, teasing further twists and turns for the end-of-days drama. However, this has left some feeling it’s incomplete and angry over the addition of a TV show.

Article continues after ad

“Don’t get scammed into seeing Homestead,” said a post on Reddit. “It was so awful. Basically a two hour trailer to set up the TV show. I bought tickets mainly because I was interested in the sweepstakes, and the trailer looked like something right up my alley (I love anything post apocalypse) but what a waste of two hours.”

Article continues after ad

“The sweepstakes was all I needed to see to know it was trash. They’re begging people to watch it. That’s not a great sign out the gate lol,” said another.

“I hated it,” another agreed. “The set-up makes no sense, there’s a ludicrous hate-boner for municipal government to the point that those characters are just given the idiot ball. Idiot ball is kind of an issue in general where no one can seem to actually think about the problems they are having. Then, there’s the whole rug pull where it wasn’t a movie at all, but a TV pilot.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One user wrote, “It’s pretty bad. I spent most of it thinking it might work better as a show, only for them to reveal that it is, in fact, a show. There are way too many characters with half baked plot lines that don’t really pay off.”

If you still want to watch Homestead, find out how. You can also check out the best war movies of all time, and see what new movies are streaming over the next month.