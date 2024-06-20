Homelander’s “unhinged” moment in The Boys Season 4 deserves an Emmy

Fans of The Boys were thoroughly impressed by Homelander’s bloody rampage in Season 4 Episode 4, with Antony Starr’s performance so terrifyingly compelling that many believe it deserves an Emmy nod.

Homelander finally got his revenge against the people that made him a supe and scarred his childhood. It’s safe to say that fans won’t look at Fudgy the Whale the same ever again after Episode 4.

Before the episode premiere, creator Eric Kripke posted on X/Twitter, “Wait till you see the @antonystarr performance in this one. I’ve edited lots of #Homelander film & this is among the very best & definitely one of the scariest. Give this man an Emmy already!”

The bloody rampage was straight out of a horror movie, with Homelander not only lasering through one man’s privates after he isn’t able to become sexually aroused but with a maniacal laugh straight out of someone’s nightmares.

It all ends with Barbara witnessing the true murderous chaos Homelander is capable of, having massacred every employee except her. Homelander has become undeniably “unhinged” and let his inner thoughts win.

“Episode 4 of The Boys is the best episode of this season so far, Homelander is becoming more and more unhinged more than usual. This ending shot after he massacred everyone who ran experiments on him as a child was CINEMA,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Another agreed commenting, “Season 4 Episode 4 of @TheBoysTV is INSANE!!!!!! I’ve genuinely never felt more scared of Homelander until today. @antonystarr deserves recognition for his performance in this episode. And so many moments in this episode that made my stomach turn.”

Starr’s portrayal of his character and his laugh left many with chills running down their backs and feeling uncomfortable.

“It took me until The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 to realize that Homelander is not just a raging violent sociopath. He’s a full-blown maniac,” said a fan.

Many fans agreed that Episode 4 was the pinnacle moment that will change Homelander for the rest of the season. It’s safe to say that Homelander’s storyline will take a much darker turn as his followers grow and isn’t seeing repercussions for his actions.

The Boys Season 4 is streaming on Prime Video. Read up on whether Butcher is really a supe, the director of Human Centipede’s response to the season’s movie reference, and new series to stream this month.