Homelander star confused by The Boys fans “idolizing” villain

With Homelander being known as the evil version of Superman, it’s hard to imagine that some The Boy fans have begun to glorify him – but that’s what just happened.

Antony Starr has played the role since the series’ inception and knows a thing or two about his Homelander character. Especially his twisted morals and the idea of justice.

But as the series has gained popularity and headed into a fourth season, he’s still baffled by how many fans idolize Homelander despite knowing the Supe is far from being a good guy.

“There’s a very strange thing that’s happened with the character, though he is clearly not a good guy,” Starr told The Los Angeles Times. “A lot of people have glommed onto him. There’s a weird element out there that actually kind of idolize him. I’ve seen some s— on Twitter and I’m like, ‘Wait, What? You are missing the point entirely!'”

Is it because Homelander represents a possible reality of what a superhero can become when having unlimited power and the potential to turn into a sociopath? It’s not hard to imagine what someone is capable of when they’re indestructible.

Homelander is like Superman with similar abilities of laser vision, super strength, a star-spangled costume, and being able to fly. Unlike Superman, though, Homelander is off his rocker. He’s also more than happy to shed blood for selfish needs or to stay at the top of the food chain.

Heading into The Boys Season 4, Homelander is still the biggest antagonist with Vought still in the palm of his hand.

The new season will have him once again in the public eye, but this time as a good father who has taken his son under his wing. Not to mention his plans with Victoria Neuman as she views for a position as Vice President.

The Boys Season 4 will stream on June 13 with Season 5 already being greenlit by Prime Video. You can read up on the new Supes being introduced in Season 4 and new series to stream this month.