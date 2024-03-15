Hollywood has spent an absurd amount of money rescuing Matt Damon

Matt Damon is one of Hollywood’s most notable actors taking up roles in some epic rescue adventure movies from space exploration to a war, but the real-life cost to to rescue the actor’s characters is astronomical.

The actor has had a long list of movie accolades under his belt that span a few genres. Some of his greatest claims to fame besides the recent Oppenheimer, include a lot of exploration or efforts to save characters.

While playing a covert spy like Jason Bourne, the actor has often played characters in space or on missions. His biggest hits include Elysium, Interstellar, and the Mars exploration movie The Martian.

Article continues after ad

But recent calculations prove that in real life having to save Damon’s characters from certain situations costs a pretty penny.

It takes billions to save Matt Damon

The beauty of movies is that you get to escape to a distant world or into a reality you’ve never experienced. When it comes to Matt Damon’s movies, there are more than a few that involve detailed and extravagant feats of rescue.

Article continues after ad

Per The Independent, a Quora user took the time to accurately calculate the cost of saving some of Damon’s characters from their movies. The price? Over $900billion. The price is calculated based on certain scenarios and rescue missions from the movies.

Article continues after ad

In the 1996 war drama Courage Under Fire, Damon plays the role of Specialist Andrew Ilario. The character is involved in a helicopter rescue during the first Gulf War. That alone costs $300K. Saving Private Ryan is all about what the title implies as Tom Hanks’s character takes a group of soldiers behind enemy lines during World War 2 to bring a soldier home, played by Damon.

That search party missions $100K. Some of the lesser-priced rescue missions include a Middle East private security return flight in the movie Syriana for $50K. The US transport in Green Zone also costs $50K.

Article continues after ad

In the animated sci-fi movie Titan A.E., Damon plays the role of a yard salvager tasked with saving humanity and protecting a ship that can create a new planet. The ship would cost $200 million. Even Damon’s Elysium would cost $100 million.

Article continues after ad

The biggest price tags are the movies fans would expect to be costly. The Mars mission in The Martian would cost $200 billion in real life. Which movie takes home the grand prize? Interstellar, with the shop itself costing $500 billion.

Rewatching Matt Damon’s movies now have a new meaning with an attached price tag. You can now wonder the same about upcoming movies this month.