Hocus Pocus 2 director reveals why none of the original kids are returning

An interview with the director of Hocus Pocus 2 confirms that none of the kids from the original movie are returning and she explains why that is.

Almost thirty years after the original, Disney has gathered the Sanderson sisters back together and brought viewers back to Salem for another Halloween-filled adventure.

It was quite a coup when the studio announced that all three of the original Sanderson sisters – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy – would be returning to their roles from the first Hocus Pocus.

Fans were disappointed to learn that Thora Birch, who played Danny in the original, would not be able to return due to a scheduling conflict. Although there was hope that Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw, who played Max and Allison, might still return, the director has now confirmed that they will not appear in Hocus Pocus 2.

Why the original kids are not returning in Hocus Pocus 2

YouTube: Walt Disney Studios Hocus Pocus 2 will not return all the original cast.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher explained why Danny, Allison, and Max were not included in the sequel.

“It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it, because we did talk about it — painstakingly. You’re trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo.”

Fletcher clearly wanted to make the appearance work, saying “[w]e wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that the writers and director were able to integrate the original cast without compromising the story.

Fans may end up disappointed that they won’t get to see the original cast even in a limited role, but it seems this will help make Hocus Pocus 2 as memorable as the original.