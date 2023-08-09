What time is High School Musical: The Series Season 4 out?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 is about to drop on Disney+, and we’re all waiting together – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll be available to stream.

The first High School Musical movie came out in 2006, telling the Romeo and Juliet-esque story of Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), two teenagers who fall in love and refuse to stick to the stuff they know, aka basketball and maths.

It’s Disney’s most successful original movie of all time, spawning two sequels (the third of which came to cinemas) and a popular spinoff TV show, following the students at the real (but still fictional) East High as they prepare to stage a musical based on the movie.

Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is nearly here, so here’s what time you can dive into the latest episodes on Disney+.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 premieres on Disney+ on August 9.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Season 4 will be available to watch on Disney+, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis reads: “In Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, after an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they will prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

“On their first day back, the principal announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school, and our Wildcats will be playing featured extras in the movie. It’s Season 4, and it’s now or never.”

