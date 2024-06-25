Horror fans wild for ‘unexpected’ villain casting in A24’s new movie

Get ready to see Hugh Grant like never before as the famed actor becomes the stuff of nightmares in A24’s Heretic.

How far will one’s faith take them when facing a very bad man? That is the question posed in Heretic, A24’s upcoming movie that has sparked surprise with its official trailer, revealing Hugh Grant as a seemingly sweet man, with an ulterior motive.

The horror storyline follows two female Mormon missionaries who try to spread their faith among townspeople. After many rejections, they land at the door of Grant’s character, who invites them in to discuss religion and faith.

But inside the cozy home where Grant’s character has them believe his wife is waiting is something far more sinister. Enveloped in the smell of a blueberry pie candle, the Mormons get far more than they bargained for.

The game is simple – they must choose a door: Belief or Disbelief. But will their faith prevail as the horror ensues?

It’s safe to say that Grant going to the dark side has fans excited.

“Hugh Grant in a horror movie.. I’m so ready,” said one fan on X/Twitter. Another commented, “Hugh Grant having a good time on screen = I’m having a good time.”

A third added, “Hugh Grant as a horror villain? Didn’t expect this direction in his career but I’m down.”

Another noted how refreshing it is to see Grant diving into a genre different to what he’s typically known for.

“Finally! Never thought I’d see Hugh Grant outside comedy,” they said. The actor is widely known for his roles in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Notting Hill, Two Weeks Notice, and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, and he recently starred in Wonka as an Oompa Loompa.

A24’s Heretic will put the actor in a new light that will see him as more than the suave charmer he’s known for in romcoms. The last time the actor starred in a horror movie was in Ken Russell’s 1988 Lair of the White Worm.

Heretic is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and has no release date yet. Alongside Grant, Chlose East and Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher star in the movie.

While waiting for Heretic, you can catch up on how MaXXXine incorporates the real-life Night Stalker, details on the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, and new movies to watch this month.