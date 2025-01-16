The scariest movie of the 21st century is on Netflix now if you’re brave enough

Hail Paemon, because Netflix has just added the scariest horror movie ever made: Hereditary. You have been warned.

Horror films are especially subjective. If you don’t like found-footage movies, Paranormal Activity or The Blair Witch Project won’t bother you. Some people might say The Exorcist and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre look a bit dated, and that’s before we get to zombie movies.

However, every now and again, a film arrives that seems to get under everyone’s skin; something that’s more than jumpscares, a movie that feels irresistibly insidious.

Hereditary is arguably the most iconic horror movie of the past 10 years, and if you’ve never seen it (or perhaps you want to spook yourself again), it’s on Netflix now.

Hereditary is now streaming on Netflix

Hereditary is available to stream on Netflix in the US now (if you’re based elsewhere, just use a VPN to change your location to anywhere in North America).

The 2018 movie, directed by Ari Aster, follows the Graham family after the death of their secretive, troubled grandmother. As they try to grieve, a sinister force drives them towards unimaginable terrors.

That is a vague description of the plot, but it’s to protect the film’s secrets from those who’ve yet to see it – in other words, if you know, you know. Beyond that, I can tell you this: it stars Toni Collette (who was robbed of an Oscar), Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, Milly Shapiro, and Ann Dowd.

It topped our list of the best horror movies of all time, in which we wrote: “During my screening of Hereditary, my fiancée openly wept for three-quarters of the film, and multiple couples, shielding their sight, leaped for the doors in the final act.

“To the eyes that just rolled, let me assure you: it is that scary, but sacrificing your sleep will pale next to the film’s rewards. It’s a once-in-a-generation nightmare machine, with Toni Collette giving the best performance in all of horror.”

If you’re still not convinced, find out more about the real-life accident that inspired Hereditary’s most horrific scene (spoiler warning, obviously). You can also check out other new movies on streaming this month and the biggest horror movies coming out in 2025.