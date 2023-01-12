Henry Winkler recreates Wednesday dance with Amelia Dimoldenberg

Henry Winkler teamed up with Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg on the Golden Globes red carpet to recreate the viral dance from Wednesday.

Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager, was a bona fide sensation when it dropped on the streaming platform.

Beyond being generally well-received, it became Netflix‘s second most popular English-language series ever, surpassing Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and trailing just behind Stranger Things Season 4.

Its success can be credited to its viral dance scene, inspiring countless TikToks – with Lady Gaga even getting in on the trend.

Henry Winkler and Amelia Dimoldenberg do the Wednesday dance

Henry Winkler recently appeared at the Golden Globes, nominated for his extraordinary performance in Barry Season 3.

Ahead of the ceremony, he met Amelia Dimoldenberg. After complimenting her gold dress and giving her some acting advice, she asked who he was most looking forward to meeting.

“I have to meet the young lady who stars in Wednesday, for my granddaughters,” he said.

Amelia then asked if he knew the dance, kicking off a short performance of the routine. “That was Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday,” he joked.

Reacting to the clip, one user commented: “Amelia getting on with Henry Winkler was so smooth.”

“Henry Winkler is an absolute amazing personality, so genuine,” another wrote. “Amelia, you look absolutely stunning! So proud of how far you’ve come. And that impromptu Wednesday dance with Henry Winkler is EVERYTHING,” a third commented.

“Henry Winkler is such a cute old chap I love him,” another wrote. “One comment – I effing love Henry Winkler, that is all. What a total legend,” a fifth wrote.

“Ngl for a moment I thought I saw Gene Cousineau instead of Henry Winkler,” another wrote, referencing his character in Barry, who’s an acting teacher.

