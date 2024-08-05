Henry Cavill takes shot at Justice League drama in first official “Cavillrine” image

Henry Cavill has finally shared an official look at his shocking Deadpool & Wolverine cameo, and it comes with a sly nod to his Justice League drama.

Deadpool & Wolverine surprised fans with one massive and unexpected cameo: former Superman Henry Cavill’s brief appearance as a Wolverine variant. Affectionally dubbed “The Cavillrine,” he shows up long enough to throw Deadpool out of his reality.

It’s a brief cameo, but Cavill has now shared the first official look at his Wolverine variant on social media. With it, he also took a stab at the incredibly public fallout from his appearance in 2017’s Justice League.

“To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one,” Cavill said in the caption on his Instagram post. “Just the moustache.”

Cavill is, of course, referring to the infamous mustache he grew for Mission: Impossible – Fallout. While the look was celebrated by fans, it caused headaches for his then-upcoming DC outing as Superman.

Justice League was undergoing reshoots, but Paramount wouldn’t allow Cavill to shave his mustache for them. Warner Bros opted to use CG to attempt to remove the mustache, resulting in a Superman whose mouth looked like old mashed potatoes.

In practice, The Cavillrine was just a nod to long-running fan casts of Cavill as the MCU’s Wolverine, much like John Krasinski’s Reed Richards cameo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Cavill also made history as only the third actor to play a live-action Wolverine, after Hugh Jackman and Troye Sivan.

But the one-off casting also serves as a fun nod to his past with Marvel’s chief competitor. His cameo even took a shot at the poor treatment of his Superman, with Deadpool telling him Marvel would “treat you so much better than those sh*t f**ks down the street.”

We don’t yet know who will play the MCU’s new Wolverine, though some rumors hint Jackman will be sticking around for a while. And while Cavill may or may not be in the running, several fans are already calling for Dafne Keen’s X-23 to become Wolverine.

Cavill is keeping busy, nonetheless. He’s currently working on a Warhammer 40k film for Prime Video and a Highlander reboot for Lionsgate. Superman, in the meantime, returns to theaters in 2025 with actor David Corenswet taking over the role.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and you can read our full rundown of Deadpool & Wolverine’s box office haul so far. You can also check out the best MCU movies according to science and our ranking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s movies.