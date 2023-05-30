Henry Cavill “loved” The Flash

According to Supergirl star Sasha Calle, Henry Cavill has seen The Flash and he “loved” it, even congratulating the actress on her DC debut.

While we’ve still got Blue Beetle and Aquaman 2 to come, The Flash is set to reset the DC universe ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted slate.

The movie will follow Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) after he travels back in time to save his mother’s life, and in doing so, he traps himself in an alternate reality with another version of himself. In this timeline, there’s another Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton), but no meta-humans.

The Scarlet Speedster also teams up with Calle’s Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, to fight General Zod (Michael Shannon), the villain from Man of Steel.

Henry Cavill told Sasha Calle he “loved” The Flash

As shared by movie journalist Damian Nakache, Calle revealed at a recent press conference that she’d spoken to Cavill about the role – and he’s a big fan of the film, apparently.

“Henry already saw the movie and he loved it,” he wrote. Calle also spoke to Melissa Benoist, star of The CW’s Supergirl series.

This comes after Cavill’s premature comeback in Black Adam’s post-credits scene, supposedly marking his return to the franchise. Alas, he was forced to hang up his cape for the last time when Gunn took over, with the filmmaker now pushing ahead with Superman: Legacy.

It’s unclear if he’ll make any sort of appearance in The Flash, but rumors suggest it’ll be in the form of old footage rather than anything new.

KC Walsh, a reputable leaker, earlier tweeted: “Cavill does appear in the Speedforce but it’s just repurposed [Justice League] footage, not the big surprise.”

Also, according to The Hollywood Reporter, The Witcher star shot a fresh cameo for the movie, but it was reportedly cut following his departure from the role.

The Flash runs into theaters on June 16, 2023. You can check out our other coverage of the movie here, more DC content here, and other superhero hubs below:

