Hell’s Kitchen: Which Gordon Ramsay restaurant will the Season 22 winner work at?

Every winner of Hell’s Kitchen wins a large cash prize and a highly impressive job position. Here’s the location Season 22’s winner has coming their way.

Every time someone wins a season of Hell’s Kitchen, they walk away with some incredible prizes that are totally enviable.

To be frank, $250,000 is a lot of cash to have on hand. After all, there’s a lot that can be done with a quarter of a million dollars.

Another amazing prize that comes into play when winning Hell’s Kitchen is that you’re invited to become the head chef at one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants. This is the location where Season 22’s winners will be offered.

The prize for the winner of Hell’s Kitchen Season 22

The restaurant location that Season 22’s winner will land is at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Plenty of people would consider the Hell’s Kitchen inside Caesar’s Palace to be a wonderful destination for any head chef.

The entire Las Vegas strip is full of hotels and casinos for visitors to make reservations for vacations and getaways. Along with trying your luck on slot machines, guests are free to dine in at some of the most exquisite and top-notch restaurants ever.

The restaurants inside Caesar’s Palace are highly respected with positive reviews and ratings from regular folks and critics.

Hell’s Kitchen is in good company along side restaurants like Nobu, Strip House Steakhouse, Mr. Chow, and Peter Luger Steakhouse.

In the past, contestants have been able to land positions as head chefs at other restaurants owned by Gordon that are just as chic and classy.

In Season 21, for example, Alex Belew won a position at the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Atlantic City. In Season 20, Trenton Garvey one a position at Gordon Ramsay Steakhouse in the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Season 19’s winner, Kori Sutton, won a position at the Hell’s Kitchen in Lake Tahoe. Gordon always be very particular about who takes home these coveted positions and titles.

