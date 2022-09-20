Hellraiser reboot drops first trailer – and it’s horrifying

This year’s Hellraiser reboot has finally released its first trailer, revealing Jamie Clayton as Pinhead and teasing the movie’s grisly, terrifying sights.

Clive Barker first unleashed the skin-hooking horrors of the Lament Configuration in 1987’s Hellraiser, birthing a genre icon with Doug Bradley as Pinhead, alongside some grisly Cenobites.

The first film was a success, spawning several sequels; nine to be exact, and after the third one (which features the best Cenobite, CD) they’re barely watchable.

Soon, the franchise will return with a reboot from David Bruckner, who earlier helmed The Night House, The Ritual, and segments of V/H/S and Southbound – and he has such sights to show us.

First trailer for Hellraiser reboot is grisly and terrifying

You can check out the first trailer for Hellraiser below:

The trailer shows off the new Lament Configuration, which appears to work slightly differently than what came before. This time, if you solve the rather large puzzle box, it cuts you and takes a bit of your blood, at which point Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) and her band of Cenobites come to collect.

Alongside Clayton, the film also stars Odessa A’zion as Riley, Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, and Hiam Abbass.

The official synopsis reads: “In Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.”

Here’s a quick explainer of Hellraiser: there’s a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration. When completed, it opens a door to a realm beyond pain and pleasure, where you’ll come face to face with extra-dimensional beings who specialize in suffering, known as Cenobites. “Explorers in the further regions of experience. Demons to some, angels to others,” as Pinhead says.

Plot details are still relatively slim, In an earlier statement, Barker said the reboot will “pay homage” to the original while having never-before-seen scale.

Hellraiser will be released on Hulu on October 7. For more about the film, click here.