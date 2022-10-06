Hellraiser director issues update over UK & international release

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

Hellraiser director David Bruckner has tweeted about plans for the film’s UK and global release, meaning fans outside America will soon know when they can see it.

The new Hellraiser movie premiered at Fantastic Fest last week, where Dexerto was able to review the gory horror re-imagining.

Fans in America will get to watch the movie tomorrow – October 7 – when it debuts on streaming service Hulu. You can read all about that release here.

But if you don’t live in America, information about when and where to watch the movie has been thin on the ground. But it sounds like we are nearing an official announcement…

What did David Bruckner say about the Hellraiser UK and global release?

Hulu titles usually drop on Disney+ in the UK, but with no sign of Hellraiser appearing tomorrow, fans have been tweeting David Bruckner asking about the release.

Today, he responded with an update, based on talks he has had with the film’s production company.

“To the Hellraiser fans outside the US, Spyglass and Paramount are working to firm up release dates,” Bruckner tweeted. “I’m told we should have answers in the next week or so.”

Does that mean Paramount+? Or Disney+? Or even a theatrical run? We still don’t know, but rest assured, we’ll update this page as-and-when we know.

What is the new Hellraiser about?

The new Hellraiser is set in the present-day, and revolves around a new set of characters doing battle with a fresh iteration of Pinhead/The Priest, this time played by Jamie Clayton.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “In Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.”

Bruckner directs from a script by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. If you are living outside America (and can’t wait for the Hellraiser announcement), the trio previously collaborated on The Night House, which is currently streaming on Disney+, and well worth a watch.

Hellraiser will be available to stream on Hulu in the US tomorrow, October 7. You can sign up to Hulu here.