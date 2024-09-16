Heels filming locations explained – is it filmed in Georgia?

After finding second life on Netflix, Heels is coming back into the conversation – thankfully, there are many locations used in the show that you can visit in real life.

The drama series about professional wrestling found a loyal fanbase on Starz before being cancelled after two seasons. It was a devastating blow to fans, but the series has recently joined Netflix’s slate of new TV shows.

Naturally, this has raised hopes about the potential of a third season. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look back on how the showstopping story was brought to life in the first place.

Here’s everything we know about the Heels filming locations, with details on where you can find them.

Where is Heels filmed?

Heels takes place in the fictional town of Duffy, but the show is filmed around Georgia, in Palmetto, Cumming, and Atlanta.

Palmetto, Georgia

Filming locations in Palmetto:

First United Methodist of Palmetto

Palmetto Water System tower

Spurlin Water Tower

Piggly Wiggly Express

Palmetto is the site of several familiar locations in the show, including the church where the funeral takes place in the pilot episode, known as the First United Methodist of Palmetto in real life.

The establishing shots also feature some clips of Palmetto, including the Palmetto Water System tower – which of course, has been edited to read ‘Duffy Water System’ instead.

Starz

Meanwhile, one of the most important locations – the Duffy Wrestling League headquarters – can be found at the Spurlin Water Tower in Palmetto Cotton Mills.

Other locations filmed in Palmetto include the 1918 railroad underpass, and the Piggly Wiggly Express on 504 Center Street, which is the same store Eleven goes into to buy Eggos in Stranger Things Season 1!

Cumming, Georgia

Filming locations in Cumming:

Cumming Country Fair and Festival grounds

The Cumming Country Fair and Festival grounds is featured in the show when Jack’s wife Staci sings the national anthem at the State Rodeo Championship.

Atlanta, Georgia

Filming locations in Atlanta:

Areu Studios

Ideal Sports Bar

Cheshire Motor Inn

Atlanta Marriott Marquis

Rick Ross Mansion

While the exterior of the Duffy Wrestling League headquarters is shot in Palmetto, the interior of the arena was likely filmed on a soundstage. This would be at the Areu Studios in Atlanta, where other interiors are shot.

Starz

The Ideal Sports Bar is also filmed at a real-life pub in Atlanta, at 1953 Lakewood Avenue SE. There’s also the Cheshire Motor Inn, which appears in the fourth episode of Heels Season 1, and also appeared in movies such as The Mule and Hillbilly Elegy.

When it comes to Season 1 Episode 5, Bill holds a press conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, which is a real hotel that was also featured in scenes from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Loki.

Finally, one of the most spectacular locations featured on the show, Charles Gully’s Mansion, was filmed at the Rick Ross Mansion. It’s a huge 235-acre estate, located between Atlanta and Fayetteville.

For more behind the scenes details, check out our guides to the Tulsa King filming locations and Mayor of Kingstown filming locations. You can also keep up to date with all the best TV shows of 2024.