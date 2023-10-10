Michael Mann has revealed that his eagerly anticipated crime sequel Heat 2 will shoot in 2024, based on his recent book of the same name.

Heat is one of the most acclaimed movies of the 1990s. Revolving around a cat-and-mouse game between cop and thief, it was part-action movie and part-thriller, while the film also featured a healthy dose of existentialism.

It was also the first film to feature Robert De Niro and Al Pacino onscreen at the same time, with the lengthy scene they share in a diner an immediate all-timer.

Earlier this year, director Michael Mann published a book with Meg Gardiner that served as both prequel and sequel to the movie. And now it looks like Heat 2 will become a film very soon.

Heat 2: Michael Mann to shoot sequel in 2024

While promoting new movie Ferrari at a Deadline event in London, Mann revealed that Heat 2 will shoot sooner rather than later.

When asked if an adaptation would happen, Mann stated: “Yes. Meg Gardiner and myself wrote the novel Heat 2, which came out right when we were shooting Ferrari. It did very well. I plan to shoot that next.”

As for whether his Ferrari star Adam Driver would play the young version of De Niro’s character in the movie, Mann kept his cards close to his chest, saying: “Perhaps. We don’t talk about that yet. Let me put it this way: Adam and I got along like a house on fire [on Ferrari]. We have the same work ethic – which is pretty intense. We like each other, and we had a great time working together artistically.” So guess that’s a maybe…

What is Heat 2 about?

Here’s how publisher Harper Collins describes Heat 2: “This new story leads up to the events of the film and then moves beyond it, featuring new characters on both sides of the law, new high-line heists, and breathtakingly cinematic action sequences.

“Ranging from the streets of L.A. to the inner sancta of rival Taiwanese crime syndicates in Paraguay to a massive drug cartel money-laundering operation just over the border in Mexico, Heat 2 illuminates the dangerous workings of international crime organizations and the agents who pursue them as it provides a full-blooded portrait of the men and women who inhabit both worlds.”

We’ll have more news on Heat 2 as-and-when it breaks. While for more TV and movies coverage, head here.