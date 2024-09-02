Why Heartstopper Season 3 is expected to drop its first trailer this week

Heartstopper Season 3 is exactly a month away, yet we still haven’t seen a trailer. However, that could be about to change this week thanks to a key character detail.

Netflix users have had their calendars marked for October 3 since the Heartstopper Season 3 date was announced back in May, but details have all been a bit cloak and dagger since.

Fans now know episode titles and some major new plot details (hello, Oliver Spring), but anything more has been kept away from the internet. However, fans have worked out a trailer drop could be happening this week – more specifically, on September 4.

Why? If you’ve read the graphic novel series, you’ll know that it’s Nick’s birthday… and is there a more fitting way to celebrate than giving fans what they want?

“We should be getting a trailer pretty soon. My theory is that it will drop on September 4, for Nick’s birthday,” one Redditor posted. “Putting it out there so I can say ‘I was right’ if it does happen.”

Another guessed, “For Season 2 the trailer (Jul 25) came out nine days before the actual season (Aug 3), I think this was a little late so I’m going to agree that it’s either Nick’s bday or Sept 9.”

“That’s a good guess. I thought it was maybe going to be 9/9, since they used that wording in the GCSE stills they released last week,” a third weighed in.

If you think you have seen a new clip, that’s for one of three reasons. You might have seen Heartstopper social accounts promoting pre-season interviews with Drag Race star Tia Kofi (reason one), using clips first revealed at an in-person pop-up (reason two).

The third reason? You were caught up in the huge Netflix data breach last month. Heartstopper Season 3 was one of the shows targeted, with rough cuts of all eight episodes appearing online.

However, even if a trailer doesn’t come out this week, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s coming. The new TV show is likely to follow the plot of Book 4, and potentially some of Book 5.

Thanks to the books, we know that Charlie is set to tell Nick that he loves him for the first time, alongside finally getting a diagnosis for his eating disorder. We’ll also see the gang take trips to the zoo and the seaside, as well as having an epic party for New Year’s Eve.

Heartstopper Season 3 releases on the streaming service on October 3. For more, check out the Heartstopper cast and new scenes we’re most looking forward to. You can also catch up with more TV shows streaming this month.