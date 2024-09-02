Heartstopper Season 3 sex scenes took “hours” to film – but there’s a catch

Is Heartstopper Season 3 hotter and heavier than it was before? New reports suggest a steamier approach to filming… but whether we’ll see it all is another issue.

The Heartstopper cast is growing up in the blink of an eye. In the new TV show, we’re about to watch them go off to college to start their adult lives – and with adult lives come adult situations.

Heartstopper Season 3 has been touted as the steamiest series yet, with the backdrop of Charlie telling Nick he loves him for the first time. But before you get too excited, it looks like we won’t be getting as much intimacy as first thought.

In an interview with The Times, actor Kit Connor revealed, “Now we’re doing the sex scenes. We shot a lot of footage for them. Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!”

“We’ve been taking baby steps,” he continued. “Season 1, [the intimacy coordinator] would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands.”

While fans have been left reeling over the fact sex scenes will be in Heartstopper Season 3, Connor’s comments also give us a clue about how much of the original graphic novels will be adapted.

Season 3 is set to pick up with Book 4, but Nick and Charlie don’t appear to have sex until Book 5. In the original scene, Charlie takes his top off before heading under the covers with his boyfriend… and the rest is our imagination.

“For a kid’s show is INSANE. Just hold hands and smile,” one fan posted on X/Twitter about the Netflix show.

A second disagreed, “This highlights the meticulous effort that goes into creating authentic and respectful scenes in television, especially for a series like *Heartstopper* that handles LGBTQ+ relationships with care and sensitivity.”

“Finally, sex scenes. The way I wouldn’t watch Season 3 if there weren’t any,” a third fan weighed in.

The downside is we currently have no idea when these scenes will appear (unless you were caught up in the Netflix data breach), or just how much of the seven-hour filming schedule we’ll actually see on screen.

Logic tells us this is likely to be towards the end of the season given Book 4 needs to be adapted first.

Heartstopper Season 3 releases on the streaming service on October 3. For more, check out the Heartstopper cast and new scenes we’re most looking forward to. You can also find more TV shows streaming.