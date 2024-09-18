Heartstopper Season 3 sneakily replaces Olivia Colman with Hayley Atwell

Heartstopper Season 3 will soon be arriving on screens, though fans might notice that Hayley Atwell is filling in an Olivia Colman-shaped hole.

The charming LGBTQ+ romance story is coming back to Netflix with Heartstopper Season 3 in October, treating fans to another step in Charlie and Nick’s blooming relationship.

But it’s not all smooth sailing, and Nick and Charlie’s struggles might just make this one of the most mature seasons yet. In other words, prepare for heartache.

Article continues after ad

Most already know that Olivia Colman, who plays Nick’s mum, won’t be appearing in Season 3. But if you’ve seen the trailer, which dropped on September 18, then you’ll also know Atwell is incoming. And when you look at what’s ahead, it’s clear this is meant to make up for things.

Who is Hayley Atwell in Heartstopper Season 3?

Atwell will be playing Nick’s Aunt Diane in Heartstopper Season 3.

Diane is Sarah’s (Colman) little sister. It’s not a huge role in the graphic novels Heartstopper is based on, since she briefly appears during the Nelson family’s holiday in Minorca. She suggests to Nick that he should bring Charlie on their next trip.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hachette Children’s Group

In Season 3, it seems as though she’ll be serving as a larger emotional support for Nick, who’s struggling to understand how he can help Charlie through his eating disorder.

Hayley Atwell is a replacement for Olivia Colman

Since Olivia Colman isn’t going to be in Heartstopper Season 3, it’s likely that Hayley Atwell’s Diane will take on a more motherly role for Charlie and get an expanded storyline.

This theory is confirmed by the aforementioned scene, which also features in the trailer at around the 1:05 mark:

Article continues after ad

In the comics, the scene in which Charlie reaches out for help amid Nick’s eating disorder is actually shared with his mum. Fans were looking forward to seeing Connor and Colman perform this highly emotional moment, but the trailer confirms it’s been given to Diane instead.

However, based on fan reactions, it seems as though everyone couldn’t be happier with how the scene appears to look.

Article continues after ad

As one fan on X/Twitter wrote: “I am so sorry to Hayley Atwell for ever saying this scene wouldn’t have the same impact as it would if it were Olivia Colman because my god she did this perfectly, I’m not okay.”

Article continues after ad

“Hayley Atwell is going to make me sob hysterically in Heartstopper Season 3 and I will thank her,” said another.

“I don’t understand how people could doubt Hayley Atwell,” said one comment. “Agent Carter should be enough for you to know she can do anything, and do it with so much raw emotion and honesty that it will leave you trembling and wanting more…”

Heartstopper Season 3 arrives on Netflix on October 3, 2024. Until then, learn more about the Season 3 episode titles, the heartbreaking Heartstopper moments fans can’t wait to see in Season 3, and all the other new TV shows arriving on streaming soon.