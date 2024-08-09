Heartstopper Season 3 among leaked Netflix shows, but fans are fuming

Netflix has been at the hands of a major data breach this week – but you might not have realized a Heartstopper Season 3 leak was included. Some fans did, and they’re livid.

The marketing campaign for Heartstopper Season 3 is a meticulously planned one, with tasty morsels being spoonfed to fans over the course of many months.

We’ve since learned the new TV show will hit Netflix on October 3, but thanks to a data breach, leaks of multiple episodes have made their way online.

Instead of trying to watch them, however, the Heartstopper fanbase is angrily pleading for users to take links down, claiming they will do harm to both the Heartstopper cast and creator, Alice Oseman.

“If anyone shares the leaked episodes of Heartstopper Season 3, not only are they massively disrespecting Alice & the cast they pertain to love, but they are also harming the chances of us getting a Season 4 because we NEED the official viewing figures to get it,” one fan complained on X/Twitter.

A second agreed, “The cast and creative team behind Heartstopper have put their entire hearts and souls into creating this third season. And then for someone to be so disrespectful as to LEAK THE ENTIRE THING must be absolutely devastating for them all. How can you have such little respect??”

“I genuinely think that anybody reposting the Heartstopper Season 3 leaks don’t actually like or appreciate the show because how can you share them when so much hard work has gone into it and they have to PAY for marketing that hasn’t even had the chance to be released,” a third added.

However, there has been a ‘legitimate’ Heartstopper Season 3 leak… if you went to one of the show’s pop-up events, this summer. A set replica of Charlie’s bedroom has toured multiple locations across the UK, showing fans sneak-preview scenes ahead of the series drop in October.

Other shows including Arcane Season 2 have been affected by the Netflix leak, with the streaming service since stating they are “aggressively” responding to the breach, according to The Wrap.

Fans have suggested using extensions to try and block seeing spoilers online, but if you’re curious, there is a foolproof way of finding out what happens to Nick and Charlie next… read the graphic novels.

