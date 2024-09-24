Heartstopper star reveals huge “change in format” for cryptic Season 3 episode

We’re just over a week away from Heartstopper Season 3 arriving on Netflix, and Joe Locke has teased a “change in format” on the horizon for Episode 4.

There’s arguably never been a better time to be Joe Locke. He’s currently booked and busy as one of Kathryn Hahn’s coven in Agatha All Along, while also gearing up for the release of Heartstopper Season 3.

While fans might be engrossed in the Marvel TV show this month, there’s news from the star about the upcoming Netflix series. During an interview with MTV, Locke revealed that Episode 4 will hold a “change in format” that fans aren’t used to.

He continued: “I always describe it as the first half [of Season 3] is really sad, and the second half of the season is really horny. What more do you need?

“I’m really excited for Episode 4. It’s a real change in format for Heartstopper and I’m excited for people to watch that specifically.”

As of writing, fans only have one cryptic clue for what Episode 4 could actually hold. As revealed in August, its title is ‘Journey,’ which could obviously mean one of many things in the binge-worthy TV show‘s existing plot.

The title could allude to Charlie’s journey with being diagnosed with an eating disorder, which we’re expecting to see addressed in Season 3’s earlier episodes.

It could also be about Nick and Charlie’s journey as a couple, with the pair overcoming extended time apart – but also sharing their first “I love you.”

One thing we do know is that Episode 4 is likely to be a turning point in Heartstopper Season 3, as it’s already been confirmed that “hours” of sex scenes were filmed for the upcoming installment.

In an interview with The Times, actor Kit Connor revealed, “Now we’re doing the sex scenes. We shot a lot of footage for them. Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!

“We’ve been taking baby steps,” he continued. “Season 1, [the intimacy coordinator] would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands.”

It’s currently unclear exactly when these scenes will feature in Season 3 – but judging by Locke’s comments, the halfway mark will be a tipping point into something much sexier.

Heartstopper Season 3 lands on the streaming service on October 3. In the meantime, check out the scenes we’re most excited for, the previous Heartstopper cast, and more TV shows streaming this month.