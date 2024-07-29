Heartstopper Season 3 set to introduce character fans were convinced wasn’t real

Thanks to various popups across the UK this summer, fans are starting to get an idea of what Heartstopper Season 3 has in store – including the introduction of a long-lost character.

More than any of their upcoming movies and TV shows, Netflix has been dragging out the teasers for Heartstopper Season 3. Fans have had to crack puzzles and travel to events to see sneak previews, but the hard work has paid off.

A replica of Charlie’s bedroom is currently touring different UK sites, with each set revealing exclusive Season 3 content to those in attendance. After its last event, fans spotted Michael Holden, a character we’ve never seen in the adaptation.

Fans of Alice Oseman’s other work will remember Michael as a main character in the book Solitaire, which follows Charlie’s older sister, Tori. As she has a heavy presence in the new TV show, fans have expected Michael to turn up too.

“NEW HEARTSTOPPER S3 CLIP MICHAEL HOLDEN IS REAL,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second weighed in, “Mikey God (Michael) Holden is here in the Heartstopper house, people!! And oh my god, is my boy just the greatest thing ever, or what…”

A third agreed, “Michael Holden, Charlie, and Tori Spring, I’m freaking out.”

Michael is introduced to the group in Heartstopper Season 3 when he comes over to the Spring family house to see Tori… though it’s Charlie he has a gift for.

Presenting him with a porcelain cat he found at a charity shop, the scene is set to re-create one of the cringiest moments in the graphic novels – the pair inadvertently meowing at each other.

“OMG MICHAEL AND CHARLIE MEOWING ON THE SAME VIDEO,” one fan mused, while another posted, “HELLO AND MEOW.”

“OH MY GOD MICHAEL HOLDEN I F**KING ADORE YOU,” a third screamed.

As of writing, it’s unclear exactly when Michael will appear in Heartstopper Season 3. Other preview clips have revealed that Book 4’s New Year’s Day party will also be taking place.

