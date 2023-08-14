New action movie Heart of Stone is now streaming on Netflix – so, here’s details of the film’s soundtrack, including both artists and songs.

Heart of Stone is a new action thriller that’s cut from the same cloth as the James Bond and Mission: Impossible movies.

Tom Harper directs from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, while the cast features Gal Gadot as a secret agent called Rachel Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

The movie dropped on Netflix last Friday, and has a thumping soundtrack, the details of which can be found below.

Heart of Stone soundtrack: All songs

The following are details of the Heart of Stone soundtrack as listed in the end credits, including all songs, and the artists who perform them.

‘End of the Road’ – Noga Erez

‘Quiet’ – Noga Erez

‘Don’t Stop’ – Fleetwood Mac

‘Everywhere’ – Fleetwood Ma .

. ‘Fado Português’ – Amália Rodriguez

‘Juice’ – Lizzo

‘Zombie’ – Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti

‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ – Foreigner

‘Go Baby Go’ – Nina Lee

The soundtrack is available on Netflix Music.

As for the film’s score, that’s written by Steven Price, whose credits include Gravity, Attack the Block, and Suicide Squad. Here’s the tracklist for Price’s music:

‘Heart of Stone’

‘She Can Do’

‘Betting On Blood’

‘Nine of Hearts’

‘Welcome Party’

‘Stone Goes Home’

‘Six Hostiles’

‘Eat Tapas’

‘All Under Control’

‘I Think You’re Ready For The Field’

‘I Was So Pleased It Was You’

‘I Hate Secrets’

‘Either Us Or Them’

‘Guessing its Not The Nightlife’

‘Would You Look At That’

‘Look Who It Is’

‘I Don’t Have A Parachute’

‘Secret Agent Our Way Back’

‘Up And Running’

‘If The Heart Wants To Find Us It Will’

‘See You On The Other Side’

‘When The Moment Comes’

‘A Little Time To Think Things Over’

‘Settle Down Now’

‘A Winning Hand’

‘Its Good To Hear From You’

‘The Heart and The Charter’

What is Heart of Stone about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Heart of Stone: “Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart.”

You can read about any post-credits scene here. Plus what the ending means and how that sets up a potential sequel here.

Heart of Stone is out now, while for coverage of more Netflix movies and shows, check out the below previews:

