HBO reportedly eyeing Harry Potter television series spanning all seven books

A brand new Harry Potter television series is reportedly close to being locked in at HBO, as the mega-popular franchise would see one book adapted per season if the deal pans out.

12 years on from the final chapter in Harry Potter’s first live-action film series and the iconic wizarding tale could be set to restart as part of a new television show. HBO is reportedly seeking a deal to adapt the best-selling J.K. Rowling books from scratch, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Beginning anew, adapting Harry Potter’s story from the start, the concept, at least on paper, is to retell one book per season. In theory, this allows for much greater depth than the movies could achieve given their time constraints compared to a seasonal structure with multiple episodes.

If this particular deal pans out, HBO could very well be set to deliver multiple years of fresh Harry Potter content as the industry giant sets up for the blockbuster agreement.

Warner Bros. The Harry Potter saga is reportedly set to begin again if HBO’s new TV series deal closes.

“The company is hoping the series can be one cornerstone of a new streaming strategy that will be announced next week,” the report claimed. As a result, HBO higher-ups have allegedly been in talks with Rowling directly in attempt to convince her of a reboot.

Thus far, pen is yet to be put to paper, according to the report. But an announcement could be imminent if both parties are close to locking in the landmark deal.

This particular plan aligns with recent comments from HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discover Inc. Just a few weeks ago CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels reaffirmed plans to “revitalize some of [its] iconic, tentople IP. We’re starting to make progress,” he said.

Specifically referencing the likes of The Lord of the Rings series and Harry Potter, if the latest report is anything to go by, it’s clear those at the top are indeed staying true to their word and pushing for more content in both beloved worlds.

Be sure to keep you eyes peeled in the coming days for a possible announcement if HBO closes the deal. We’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge.