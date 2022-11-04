HBO just canceled Westworld and fans can’t believe it

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

In a shockingly sudden announcement, HBO announced that is canceling its dystopian, sci-fi drama Westworld following Season 4.

Westworld surprised audiences back when it first premiered in 2016 by combining sci-fi elements, a neo-Western setting, and plenty of mystery.

While Season 4 did its best to bring fallen ratings back up from the incredible peaks of Season 1, it seems it failed to meet expectations.

Now, HBO has announced the cancellation of the series, which included a statement thanking the cast, producers, crew, and viewers for supporting the series during its four-season run.

HBO cancels sci-fi Western drama Westworld

According to the Hollywood Reporter, HBO made the following statement regarding the decision to cancel the series: “Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step.

“We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

Westworld fans respond

Naturally, fans were shocked by the sudden announcement and took to social media to share their reactions.

Westworld’s production company, Kilter Films, also issued a statement following the cancellation.

“Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds.

“We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so.”