How to watch House of the Dragon episode 3: Release date & time (all timezones)

If you are looking to jump into the newest television viewing event, here’s the release times for the next episode of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon has easily shrugged off the unfortunate legacy of its predecessor, Game of Thrones, and is now dominating television discourse.

The show became the most-watched series premiere of 2022, and has drawn universal praise from critics and fans alike. Dexerto’s own review of the second episode recalls how it harkens back to Game of Thrones’ greatest strength: making the mundane seem cataclysmic.

Though many fans and viewers may have been turned off by the ending of Thrones, positive reception to House of the Dragon may be alluring enough to give the show a try. If you’re looking to catch the newest episode, here’s when and how you can watch.

When does House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3 release?

YouTube: GameofThrones A teaser for House of the Dragon episode 3.

HOTD episode 3 release date

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and will be available via the streaming service HBO Max at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time this Sunday, September 4, 2022.

How to watch HOTD episode 3

The show will be available streaming at that time for HBO Max customers globally, but House of the Dragon episode 3 may also be broadcast on a TV network in your area.

Release times (all timezones)

Here is a complete list of all local release times for House of the Dragon episode 3:

US Eastern Time Zone: 9:00 PM, September 4 on HBO/HBO Max

US Central Time Zone: 8:00 PM, September 4 on HBO Max

US Mountain Time Zone: 7:00 PM, September 4 on HBO Max

US Western Time Zone: 6:00 PM, September 4 on HBO Max

Alaska Daylight Time: 5:00 PM, September 4 on HBO Max

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 3:00 PM, September 4 on HBO Max

New Zealand Standard Time: 1:00 PM, September 5 on HBO Max

India Standard Time: 6:30 AM, September 5 on HBO Max

Eastern European Time: 4:00 AM, September 5 on HBO Max

Central European Time: 3:00 AM, September 5 on HBO Max

British Summer Time: 2:00 AM, September 5 on HBO Max

Western European Time: 2:00 AM, September 5 on HBO Max

Brasilia Standard Time: 10:00 PM, September 4 on HBO Max

Stay tuned for more coverage of House of the Dragon after each episode airs.