HBO defends J.K. Rowling’s involvement in new Harry Potter TV series

HBO has defended author J.K. Rowling’s attachment to the new Harry Potter TV series reboot and stated the show “will only benefit from her involvement.”

The Harry Potter franchise is set to return to the world of live-action, with HBO developing a brand new TV series based on the books created by J.K. Rowling.

Despite Harry Potter becoming a best-selling book series and the film adaptations grossing billions of dollars at the box office, the franchise has largely since struggled to attract new fans due to J.K. Rowling’s public comments regarding the trans community.

The Harry Potter author has been accused of making transphobic comments on multiple occasions over the past few years.

Both Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who played Harry Potter and Hermione Granger in the original films respectively, have distanced themselves from the author and even spoken out against her views.

After HBO confirmed that Rowling was involved in the upcoming TV adaptation, would have a say in all creative decisions, and would serve as an Executive Producer, fans quickly began boycotting the new show despite its release date still being years away.

HBO has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the author’s involvement. In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for the network revealed that Rowling’s “contribution has been invaluable” to developing the TV series.

The statement continued, “We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to the power of friendship, resolve, and acceptance.”

Finally, HBO added, “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her views. We will remain focused on developing the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

The statement has been met with major backlash already, particularly given HBO chose to release it on Transgender Remembrance Day, which began in 1999 to honor Rita Hester, a trans woman who was killed in Massachusetts.

J.K. Rowling’s association has impacted not just the upcoming TV series. Hogwarts Legacy, a wildly popular video game released at the beginning of 2023, was shrouded in controversy after the game’s developers revealed that Rowling has some involvement, some fans going so far as boycotting the game altogether because of its association with Rowling.

While no actors have been cast yet, the creators have already issued an open casting call for Harry, Ron, and Hermoine, and recent reports indicate that Mark Rylance is the frontrunner to take on the role of Albus Dumbledore.