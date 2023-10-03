Hayao Miyazaki “can’t be stopped” as he begins work on new movie

Staying true to his reputation, famed Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki seems to have come out of retirement once again to work on a new movie.

Often thought of as the “grandfather” of Japanese animation, Miyazaki is behind some of the country’s best-known anime films including Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and My Neighbour Tortoro.

Most recently, Miyazaki announced that his “final film” was to be The Boy and the Heron, which was first released in Japan on July 15, 2023.

Article continues after ad

After initial speculation around Miyazaki’s retirement began when the movie had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, more recent reports suggest that Miyazaki “can’t be stopped.”

Article continues after ad

New movie begins as Hayao Miyazaki “can’t be stopped”

According to the French publication Libération, Miyazaki’s previous plans for retirement have been branded as “fake news.”

Speaking to the publication, fellow producer Toshio Suzuki stated: “He [Miyazaki] thinks about the next project every day. I can no longer stop it, I have given up on it. I no longer try to dissuade him, even if he were to make a failed film. In life, there is only work that enchants him.

Article continues after ad

“We talked earlier again and he told me something incredible,” Suzuki added about the production of The Boy and the Heron. “He said to me: ‘By the way, what was my last film about? I don’t know at all anymore.’ And he started talking about a new project, so I’m not stopping him anymore.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“As long as he works I won’t have a pension. He is 82 years old, I think he will continue until he is about 90 years old. I will go with him.”

Article continues after ad

Suspicions for a new Miyazaki film that would follow after The Boy and the Heron come against the backdrop of Studio Ghibli being taken over by the Japanese audiovisual group Nippon TV.

Fans are all for the return of Miyazaki

While his colleagues have their doubts, fans of Hayao Miyazaki are only too ready for his imagination to continue to run wild.

“My question is: why would you want to stop him?” one user comments on X/Twitter, while another adds, “Of course he has, this is Grandpa Miyazaki after all No matter what, the man is one of the great legends/gods of animation and film. Hopefully, he can knock some sense into some other studios who need a nice kick in the pants (cough, Disney, cough).”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Homie has retired 15 times,” another recognizes, while one user sums up the general feeling with, “So excited for this. Our family loves all the Studio Ghibli movies.”

Find out everything we know about The Boy and the Heron here, and keep up to date with everything Studio Ghibli here.