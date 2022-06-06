Have we already seen Reva’s origin story in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Inquisitor Reva has quickly emerged as the main villain in Obi-Wan Kenobi. But Reva’s hatred for the title character suggests her actions are personal – and maybe connected to a scene at the start of the Disney+ series.

Reva – aka the Third Sister – is a member of the Inquisitorius, who have been charged with the task of hunting down survivors of Order 66 by Darth Vader.

As played by Queen’s Gambit star Moses Ingram, Reva is ruthless, ambitious, and disliked by her fellow Inquisitors, with whom she’s constantly competing.

Reva is also obsessed with capturing Obi-Wan Kenobi, and that fixation might be driven by something that happened early in proceedings.

Advertisement

Just BEWARE OF OBI-WAN KENOBI SPOILERS AHEAD…

Have we already seen Reva’s origin story?

Episode I of Obi-Wan Kenobi opens with young Jedi being trained in the ways of The Force on Coruscant. One of the “younglings” – played by Ayaamii Sledge – stands in the middle of the group, and is dressed in a darker brown to the others, both of which draw focus in this scene.

Read More: Star Wars defends Moses Ingram from racist abuse

Clone Troopers then emerge and do battle with their Jedi teacher, who is ultimately slain. The youngsters survive this attack, however. One character asks: “What do we do now?” Another answers: “Run.”

Is the youngling Sledge plays Reva? If so that might explain the character’s hatred for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Advertisement

Evidence that points to Reva being a youngling

I would make sense for Reva to be a youngling, as Inquisitors are former Jedi – or at least Force-sensitive – using their skills to hunt down those who survived Order 66.

Reva’s fellow Inquisitors call her “the least of us” and make mention of finding her “in the gutter.” The Inquisitors could be referring to the fact that when they discovered Reva she was on the run, as suggested by that line at the start.

Finally, in Episode 3, Reva sees the Jedi symbol in a cave and loses her temper. Is this because she genuinely hates the Jedi? Or is she again feeling the pull of the Light Side having seemingly embraced the Dark?

Advertisement

Why does Reva hate Obi-Wan?

We discover at the end of Episode 2 that Reva knows Darth Vader is Anakin Skywalker. The same Anakin Skywalker who oversaw the extermination of her friends while carrying out Order 66.

If she’s also aware that Obi-Wan trained Anakin in the ways of the Jedi, then she might also blame him for what happened, thereby driving her relentless pursuit of Kenobi.

However, if revenge is on her mind, there will be another target in her sights: Darth Vader himself.

Is Reva playing the long game?

The Grand Inquisitor and Fifth Brother believe Reva’s obsession with capturing Obi-Wan is to win favor with Darth Vader.

But if the aforementioned theory is correct, then Reva should hate Anakin even more than Obi-Wan. So what if she’s going after Vader’s nemesis not only to curry favor with him, but also to get close to the Sith Lord?

Advertisement

The Third Sister would then be able to kill two birds with one stone, taking down Obi-Wan and Darth Vader simultaneously to avenge the massacre of her youngling friends.

It would means she’s spent most of her life playing this long game. But on the evidence of these first three episodes, Reva seems like someone who would have the patience and determination to carry out such a plan.

Episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi drops on Disney+ on Wednesday, when we’ll find out more.