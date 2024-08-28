“Haunting” horror movie based on sickening true story is free to stream now

One of the most “haunting” German horror movies is now available to stream for free just in time for spooky season.

October is almost here, which means horror movie lovers are gearing up to watch a new slate of films, including the upcoming Terrifier 3.

However, while some viewers may want to watch new movies, others may want to revisit some old classics that still pack quite a punch.

One of these movies that they can check out is 2013’s psychological drama Nothing Bad Can Happen, which has been hailed on the horror subreddit as one of the most “haunting” movies. One user added, “Nothing Bad Can Happen was rough. Not many movies get to me, but that one felt so real.”

Article continues after ad

The movie follows loner Tore (Julius Feldmeier), who has turned to religion to find his true place in the world.

Nothing Bad Can Happen is based on the tragic true story of Thies Fischer, a disabled man who fell victim to couple Werner and Manuela H. The pair took turns torturing the young man until he tragically died.

Article continues after ad

According to writer/director Katrin Gebbe, the real narrative compelled her to adapt the story for the big screen. She told MIFF, “The characters deeply touched me… It was so far away from life. And I felt there would be so many themes to discover—about relationships, guilt, desire, belief, idealism, love, bravery… I was searching for more than an easy explanation.”

Article continues after ad

Nothing Bad Can Happen was featured at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with a mix of boos, cheers, and standing ovations.

While the movie has never received a traditional theatrical release, it is now free for people to stream through The Roku Channel.

For more, check out our roundup of the best horror movies ever made and how the movie even grosses out people working for it.