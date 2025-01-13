Has Doctor Odyssey resumed production? All TV shows impacted by LA fires

Following last week’s wave of production pauses due to the devastating L.A. fires, we have an update as to which series are still impacted.

The massive wave of wind-blown fires shut down production on a number of popular series last week, including Hacks, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, NCIS, Suits LA, Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey (among others).

The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, forced over 180K evacuations and have destroyed a myriad of L.A. homes, including those of celebrities including Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Cary Elwes and Mel Gibson.

A number of paused productions have resumed filming, but there are a few holdouts that fans should continue to track.

The doctors aren’t in just yet: Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey still paused

A few 20th Television productions have remained halted, including longtime mainstay Grey’s Anatomy and the newer fan-favorite Doctor Odyssey. For a number of other shows, fans have far better news.

Via a report from Deadline, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has not resumed shooting, but is set to continue on Wednesday. Warner Bros. TV staples Abbott Elementary, All American and new medical drama The Pitt have resumed production, as well.

Quite a few Universal Studio Group series have also resumed following the temporary closure of the Universal lower lot, including Loot, Suits LA, Ted, Happy’s Place and Hacks. The latter suffered a major location loss, however, as the Altadena Mansion used as Deborah Vance’s home has been destroyed by the Eaton fire.

Sony’s S.W.A.T. and Spider-Noir have continued as well, alongside CBS Studios titles including NCIS, NCIS: Origins, The Neighborhood, and Poppa’s House.

Article continues after ad

Fire crews have made relevant containment progress over the preceding week, though the Palisades and Eaton fires still blaze. Winds are expected to pick up again during the week, and all hopes are that fire isn’t spread to new areas.