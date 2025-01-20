Harvey Specter returns in explosive Suits LA trailer

The hype for Suits LA is heating up, with a new teaser introducing Stephen Amell’s central character, and featuring a glimpse at Harvey Specter from the original series.

Suits is the gift that keeps giving. The legal comedy-drama was a hit on the USA Network when it aired from 2011 to 2019, running for a whopping 134 episodes across 9 seasons before it got canceled.

The show then received a fresh lease of life when it dropped on Netflix, and promptly broke a bunch of records for the streamer in the summer of 2023.

Article continues after ad

That success triggered a Suits spinoff about an entertainment law firm in Los Angeles; one that appears on our list of TV shows to get excited about in 2025 in advance of its arrival in February.

Suits LA features “the best attorney in the country”

A new teaser for Suits LA has Stephen Amell’s character Ted Black claiming to be “the best attorney in the country,” and also features a glimpse at Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter, who is set to return in the spinoff.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The trailer kicks off with Black making the above claim, then doing the lawyer thing of saying he can prove it. “I’m who they send when they have no chance,” says Black, “but they need a win.”

There’s also footage of an explosion at an apartment block, as well as a conversation about a photograph that features both Ted Black, and original Suits antagonist Harvey Specter, who will cameo in the show.

This is a picture that Amell previously referenced in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “You’ll notice behind the desk that there’s a picture of a young Ted Black with what can only be a young Harvey Specter, so there’s clearly a history between the characters,” Amell explains.

Article continues after ad

“We came up together in the D.A.’s office. I am very much a fan of his character and I think that that dynamic is something the viewers will really enjoy.”

Article continues after ad

Suits LA debuts on NBC on February 23, 2025, while here’s everything we know about Suits Season 10.