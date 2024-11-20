Harvey Specter confirmed for Suits LA as star reveals return in exciting teaser

Anyone can do his job, but no one can be him: Gabriel Macht is returning as Harvey Specter in Suits LA, Stephen Amell’s highly anticipated spinoff.

Nobody could have foreseen Suits becoming the most-streamed TV show of 2023. It was popular when it originally aired, but it didn’t just top Netflix’s chart – it held the spot for months on end, amassing nearly 60 billion minutes viewed across the year.

It also revived the franchise’s prospects, coming after the flagship’s ninth and final season concluded in 2019 and a short-lived spinoff (Pearson, following Jessica in Chicago) failed to make it past a single season.

Next year, Suits LA will air on NBC (and Peacock, presumably), following a brand-new character in the city of angels: Ted Black (Amell), a former New York prosecutor whose firm hits a crisis point.

In other words, he needs to bring in the best damn closer New York City has ever seen: Harvey Specter, the smart-talking, dapper co-lead of Suits.

In a video on Instagram, scored to Suits’ theme song, Macht can be seen wearing a shirt with Specter’s initials and putting on a pair of brogues. “When an old friend is in need… it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right,” he wrote.

The implication was obvious, but his return has since been confirmed by Deadline. Macht will reprise his role for a three-episode arc, but no other details have been revealed.

When we last saw Specter, he left his high-flying corporate job behind to move to Seattle with Donna (fingers crossed we get a Sarah Rafferty cameo) and work with Mike (and we better see Patrick J. Adams).

Suits LA premieres on February 23, 2025. In the meantime, find out why Suits was canceled, why Suits LA nearly didn’t happen, and other TV shows streaming this month.