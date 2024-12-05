There’s one thing Harry Potter fans should know about Snape star Paapa Essiedu

HBO’s 10-year, seven-season Harry Potter TV show is taking shape, and new reports state Black Mirror actor Paapa Essiedu is being eyed for the fan-favorite role of Professor Severus Snape.

Nothing defined a generation quite like Harry Potter. The book series captured the imagination of kids across the globe, while the movie adaptations brought the wizarding world to life, sparking a global franchise with spinoffs, theme parks, games, and everything in between.

When most millennials think of the Hogwarts trio Harry, Hermoine, and Ron, they see the faces of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. But the upcoming TV series promises to introduce a new generation to Hogwarts, offering fresh perspectives on beloved characters and inviting a cast of new talent to leave their mark.

It’s safe to say there are some big boots to fill, and with HBO aiming for a 2027 premiere, there’s been a lot of chatter about the casting. A month after Mark Ryalance was revealed as the top pick for Dumbledore, the show has potentially found its Snape – and the casting choice is perfect.

Paapa Essiedu would be perfect for the Harry Potter show’s Snape

First things first, Essiedu is an excellent actor. You need only look at his credits to know that the man has range. Personally, I fell in love with Essiedu for his role as Kwame in Michaela Coel’s trippy, thought-provoking BBC drama I May Destroy You.

BBC Essiedu and Coel played Kwame and Arabella

Although he’s the lead character Arabella’s best friend, Kwame goes on his own journey of self-discovery. Grappling with trauma – old and new – he shields himself through avoidance, and Essiedu conveys this internal struggle with a subtle, layered performance that speaks loudly even in moments of silence.

His acting chops were so on point, he and Coel worked together to change the character. Kwame was initially “way louder and bigger, more in your face,” Essiedu told Vanity Fair. “That became a far more interesting route for me – what he doesn’t say rather than what he does say.”

But if there’s one thing Essiedu doesn’t do, it’s let himself be pigeonholed. A role that perfectly showcases his range is his unforgettable turn as the demon Gaap in Black Mirror episode ‘Demon 79’.

When I think of Season 6, Gaap is the first person who comes to mind. Essiedu delivers hard on the humor, portraying the hapless demon on a mission, one who looks like the singer of Boney M but talks like Del Boy.

Netflix Gaap was one of the best characters in Black Mirror Season 6

Then there’s his portrayal of the ambitious high-flyer Alexander Dumani in crime thriller Gangs of London, Tudor nobleman George Bolelyn in the period drama Anne Boleyn, and abusive husband James in the 2022 folk horror Men.

As for the role of Severus Snape, made iconic by Alan Rickman, is not just about being menacing or sarcastic. It requires a strong emotional complexity, and the ability to hide vulnerability beneath his overt cynicism.

Essiedu has already proven his chameleonic skills, showing time and again that he possesses the range to take on a role of this caliber.

It’s time for a new Harry Potter crew

But perhaps more importantly, he has the talent not only to portray Snape but to also make the character his own and bring something fresh to the Harry Potter world.

Warner Bros. It’s time for a new cast to take on the iconic roles

Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, just the fact that Essiedu is being considered for the role shows HBO is going for an exciting approach. Rather than simply mimicking what made the movies so magical, it’s focusing on giving us a new adaptation to fall in love with.

Think about it – would you want another Rickman playing Snape? Or another Radcliffe, Watson, and Grin as the leading trio? Their portrayal of the characters are iconic, and the creators know this.

If it’s time to bring Harry Potter to a new generation, it needs to keep things fresh and stand firmly apart from what came before.

Given the casting rumors that are emerging, from Essiedu as Snape to Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, it’s clear the network is looking to cast its own spell with the Harry Potter TV series, one that will be Leviosa, not just Leviosaaa.

