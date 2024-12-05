Harry Potter TV show’s Professor McGonagall ‘revealed’ after divisive Snape casting

According to a new report, HBO’s Harry Potter TV show has found its Severus Snape – but there’s another casting rumor fans haven’t noticed.

The Harry Potter movies are deservedly iconic; while some are better than others, all eight films are considered, intricately designed blockbusters with some of the UK’s finest acting talent.

Now, over a decade after Deathly Hallows Part 2, HBO is hard at work developing a seven-season, “faithful” adaptation of JK Rowling’s books with a brand-new cast.

While Harry, Hermoine, and Ron have yet to be cast, there have been rumors about other stars; for example, Mark Rylance is said to have been eyed to play Dumbledore, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Janet McTeer eyed to play Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter TV show

Netflix

According to Feature First, Janet McTeer (Ozark, The Menu, KAOS) is HBO’s top choice to play Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter TV series.

This hasn’t been reported by the trades or any other mainstream outlet. However, Feature First claims they were tipped off about Paapa Essiedu being offered the role of Severus Snape before The Hollywood Reporter confirmed it, and the same source told them about McTeer.

Obviously, take this with a pinch of salt for now, but McTeer makes sense. Not only is she an incredible British actress, but she’s 63 years old right now, so she’ll be 66 by the time the series arrives in 2027 – which is just one year shy of Maggie Smith’s age when Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premiered.

HBO’s reboot is currently being written by Francesca Gardiner, who also worked on Succession, His Dark Materials, and The Man in the High Castle.

During a conference earlier this week, Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming chief HB Perrette said: “As you look at ’26 and into ’27, you begin a 10-year journey on the Harry Potter series, which we’re super excited about. And I’d argue, may be the biggest event by the time we get to that series.”

