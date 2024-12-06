HBO’s Harry Potter TV show already has one huge connection to the movies

HBO’s Harry Potter TV show is aiming to start production in 2025 – and while it won’t feature any cast members from the movies, it already shares one big connection to the films.

The Harry Potter movies are among the most iconic films of the 21st century (not to mention one of the highest-grossing franchises ever). However, over a decade after Deathly Hallows Part 2, JK Rowling’s seven-book saga is getting a small-screen, big-budget do-over.

Article continues after ad

HBO’s remake will “faithfully” adapt all of the books across 10 years of television. We don’t know who’s playing Harry, Ron, or Hermoine yet, but over 32,000 children have reportedly auditioned for the roles.

Understandably, some fans are dubious about the TV series. However, it’s already taken a significant step to recapture the magic of the movies.

Harry Potter TV show will be filmed in the same studio as the movies

HBO’s Harry Potter series will be filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, where the original films were all shot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Iconic locations will return,” according to the franchise’s website, with showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod teasing: “We don’t want to mess with the likes of the Great Hall, but other elements of Hogwarts we will expand… we’ll get to have some fun with Peeves in the corridors!”

Mylod added that they “went with the idea that Hogwarts is a real place… so there will be elements of Georgian architecture, attempts at naturalism. Because, of course, we have the luxury of long-form storytelling.”

Article continues after ad

“We’re both massively fond of the movies, they’re amazing, what an amazing feat of creative pursuits. We get a bigger sandpit to play in,” Gardiner also said.

Mark Rylance has been eyed to play Dumbledore, while Gangs of London star Paapa Essiedu has been offered the role of Snape. Ozark star Janet McTeer is reportedly the top choice for Professor McGonagall, but no casting has been confirmed.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, find out if Daniel Radcliffe will appear in the Harry Potter series, whether or not a Cursed Child movie is happening, and check out our best TV shows of 2024.