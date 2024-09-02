Harry Potter star wants one important character change in HBO’s new TV show

Bonnie Wright is hoping the upcoming Harry Potter HBO TV series will portray her character, Ginny Weasley, the way she’s depicted in the books.

HBO is gearing up to begin production on a new Harry Potter TV show that is set to last 10 years and cover all seven books.

While the series will likely change some things from the original books and its eight movie adaptations, Wright is excited to see if the show will finally give Ginny Weasley the character arc she deserves.

“[I want to see] more of the development of the relationship between Ginny and Harry,” Wright told Variety. “There’s nuanced moments of where they begin to fall in love. I think more of that arc of her character becoming this real loyal sidekick to Harry and how she really understands and knows his story and who he is and is the best partner for him.”

She continued, “So I just hope we see that evolution of that character — and so many characters. If only we could have had five-hour movies. There are so many characters that have moments I love from the books — Neville and Luna — so I’m hoping as a fan of the books that I get to see more.”

For years, Harry Potter fans have been complaining about how Ginny was portrayed in the film adaptations, as many believe her on-screen character didn’t quite capture her more complex book personality.

Ginny, the younger sister of Harry’s best friend, Ron, was mostly shown as a background character until the sixth movie, in which she quickly became Harry’s uncontested soulmate.

In the books, Ginny was more of a well-rounded person who had her own interests and storylines. She was shown to be a great Quidditch player and unafraid to stand up for what’s right, regardless of who she was up against.

While Ginny develops a massive crush on Harry early in the series, she doesn’t sit around being moony over him and engages in several heartfelt relationships with other Hogwarts students.

The Harry Potter films cut a lot of Ginny’s storylines out, so when it came time for her and Harry to get together, it felt like it both came out of nowhere and was undeserved.

Because the TV series is slated to be much longer than the movie version, it will have the time to properly showcase the depth of Ginny Weasley for a new generation.

