Harry Potter star Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Harry Potter star Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89, her family has confirmed.

The legendary actress, who portrayed Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies and Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey, passed away on Friday, September 27.

The news was confirmed by her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, who said their mother died in hospital this morning.

A statement from Smith’s sons reads: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

ITV

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Alongside her iconic roles in major franchise hits, Smith was known for her comedic wit, having enjoyed an enduring presence both on stage and screen since she first started acting in the ’50s.

She received numerous accolades over the years, including two Oscars for her film roles – Best Actress for the 1969 movie The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and Best Supporting Actress in 1978’s California Suite.

Smith is one of 15 actresses to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting – describing performers who have won an Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award in the acting categories.

The actress is considered one of the biggest acting talents from the UK, alongside longtime friend and collaborator Judi Dench.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late star, with fans sharing their praise for her enduring impact in the film world.

Picturehouse Entertainment

“The great Dame Maggie Smith has passed away, aged 89,” said one on X/Twitter. “She was such a significant part of my childhood and adult life too. A brilliant actress, a wonderful human being. May she rest in peace. Thank you, Maggie, for the wonderful talent you shared with us all.”

“I always dreaded the day I’d read that news. My heart is broken. RIP milady,” wrote another. “Your impressive cinematographic career is testament of your talent and is an indication of the incredibly high number of lives you’ve touched through the screen.”

A third added, “Maggie Smith was one of the best. May she rest in peace and provide those “on the other side” many moments of wit and wisdom as only she can deliver.”