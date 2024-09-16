Harry Potter star wants to play Dumbledore and fans say it’s “dream” casting

Gary Oldman has been speculating about the forthcoming Harry Potter TV show, claiming that “maybe in a few years, I could be Dumbledore.”

A casting call recently went out for the forthcoming Potter TV series, with young actors needed to play Harry, Ron, and Hermione, as well as their classmates.

While attending last night’s Emmys, Gary Oldman – who played Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movies –was asked about his potential involvement with the show.

“No one’s approached me about that,” Oldman told IndieWire in the below video, before adding: “I’m always [up for it]. Being Sirius Black? I loved Sirius. He wasn’t in it enough. He turned up, and then he went through the Veil. I will bet my money that they will get a whole new cast of people in.”

Then Oldman added the kicker by stating: “Maybe in a few years I could do Dumbledore.”

Professor Albus Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in the early Harry Potter, before Michael Gambon took over the role when Harris died. More recently, Jude Law played a younger version of Albus in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

But Potterheads are loving the idea of this fantasy casting, with one fan writing: “Gary Oldman as Dumbledore would be a dream.”

Someone else posted: “WHAAAT!? Gary Oldman as Dumbledore? Sign. Me. Up. This would be epic casting.” Another positive reaction reads: “I did like Gary Oldman as Sirius and I feel he’d be a fun Dumbledore.”

Another comment added to that equation, writing: “I’m so down for this, make Gary Oldman Dumbledore and then cast Daniel Radcliffe as Sirius Black.” Though it seems unlikely that Radcliffe would return.

